GRAY — Christian Derry had waited 18 days, and Chuckey-Doak had waited nine years, for this moment.
The 6-foot-8 sophomore knew he had to go stronger to help the Black Knights avoid a repeat of their Feb. 4 home loss to South Greene.
Derry and his Chuckey-Doak teammates executed their best offensive output of the season in Tuesday’s District 1-2A tournament championship game. With a 91-79 win over South Greene at Bobby Snyder Gymnasium, the Black Knights claimed their first district crown since 2013.
“They really shut me down the last game,” Derry said. “I wasn’t very strong the last game we played them. I was stronger this game and could finish a whole lot better, plus I was running off a hurt ankle last game (against South Greene).”
He clearly wasn't hurting Tuesday night. Derry had already accumulated nine field goals and 19 points by halftime, finishing eight times in the paint. After two early putbacks and a midrange jumper, Derry finished an and-one in the second quarter.
With nine points in the fourth quarter, Derry led Chuckey-Doak (17-8) with 30 and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
By then, Derry had forced South Greene (12-17) to double team him, leaving the Black Knights plenty of other options on offense. Isaiah Treadway, the District 1-2A Co-Underclassman of the Year, fired in 23 points while Cadin Tullock added 22. Ethan Grindstaff also hit double figures with 10.
“Two people on me means there’s going to be another person open,” Derry said. “So that person who was open, we were just having them cut (to the basket). That’s where we scored most of our buckets in the third and fourth quarters.”
Grindstaff’s three-point play tied the game, just before Clint Lamb drove to the basket and gave the Rebels a 60-58 lead going to the fourth quarter.
But starting with Treadway’s layup, the Black Knights erupted for a 25-8 run to begin the final period. Tullock’s 3-pointer broke a 60-60 tie, before Derry and Treadway hit layups for a 67-60 lead to cap a 9-0 stretch.
Treadway buried his fourth 3-pointer for a 74-64 lead. Derry then scored twice through contact 20 seconds apart to make it 83-68 with 2:27 remaining. Chuckey-Doak’s lead never dipped below nine points again.
“Thought we played together tonight where we didn’t Saturday night (in the semifinals),” Chuckey-Doak coach Sam Broyles said. “They came alive this year and I’m proud of them, especially playing all those young guys last year.”
REBELS RALLY
Tied 20-20 after one quarter, Grindstaff’s jump hook had given the Black Knights a 41-36 halftime lead. But South Greene used a 9-0 run to build a 50-45 lead in the third quarter.
After two straight baskets by Jase Roderick, Hayden Hartman’s and-one put the Rebels ahead. South Greene then answered two 3s by Treadway with six straight points of its own, coming on layups by Lamb and Luke Myers to make it 56-51.
Myers scored 23 points to lead South Greene. Lamb added 19, Hartman 18 and Roderick 10. Chandler Fillers and Hartman each hit a 3-pointer in the first quarter.
Tuesday marked South Greene’s fourth district tournament runner-up finish since its 2012 District 2-AA crown (2014, 2015, 2018, 2022).
UP NEXT
Both teams return to their home courts for the Region 1-2A quarterfinal round at 7 p.m. Saturday. Chuckey-Doak will host Pigeon Forge, while South Greene will host Union County.
C-D 20 21 17 33 — 91
SG 20 16 24 19 — 79
C-D (91): Christian Derry 30, Isaiah Treadway 23, Cadin Tullock 22, Ethan Grindstaff 10, Roberto Vazquez 4, Hayden Anderson 2.
SG (79): Luke Myers 23, Clint Lamb 19, Hayden Hartman 18, Jase Roderick 10, Chandler Fillers 5, T.J. Buckner 4.
3-pointers: Isaiah Treadway 4, Cadin Tullock 2, Chandler Fillers, Ethan Grindstaff, Hayden Hartman.
ALL-CONFERENCE
Chuckey-Doak — Cadin Tullock, Christian Derry, Hayden Anderson, Roberto Vazquez, Isaiah Treadway (Co-Underclassman of the Year), Sam Broyles (Coach of the Year).
South Greene — Clint Lamb, Luke Myers, Chandler Fillers.
West Greene — Leyton Frye (Player of the Year), Ethan Turner, Joshi Haase.
Johnson County — Zack Parsons, Preston Greer, Connor Simcox (Co-Underclassman of the Year).
Happy Valley — Landon Babb.
ALL-TOURNAMENT
Chuckey-Doak — Christian Derry (MVP), Isaiah Treadway, Cadin Tullock.
South Greene — Clint Lamb, Luke Myers, Hayden Hartman.
West Greene — Leyton Frye.
Johnson County — Preston Greer, Zack Parsons.