Potent Knox Catholic scored five touchdowns in only nine first quarter plays and went on to beat West Greene Friday night at Jim Sauceman Field in a non-conference football affair.
But the Buffs turned what looked as if it would be a boring final three quarters into an entertaining event, scoring three times in the second half before bowing out 44-21 and dropping their season worksheet to 2-5.
Catholic, a private school in Knoxville that has now played the Buffs four straight years, improved to 2-3, but among their losses were an ESPN-televised contest with Trinity Christian of Texas as well as games with state private school powers Brentwood Academy and Chattanooga McCallie.
The Irish were as smooth as silk on offense in the opening quarter, scoring early and often after taking advantage of good field position as the Catholic defense refused to allow the Buffs out of the shadows of their own goal posts.
West Greene took the game’s opening kickoff and went backwards as Catholic’s Davan Cozart sacked quarterback Allen Vaughn for an 11-yard loss on second down. A Blair Shelton punt from his own goal line went to near midfield but Tommy Winton returned it to the 36.
The Irish scored on their first play from scrimmage when freshman Braylen Harmon took the pitch on the jet sweep and sped around end on a 36-yard touchdown run. Brock Taylor booted the PAT.
Two plays later the Irish were back in business at the WG 22. Javaree Roebuck intercepted a Vaughn pass and in two plays the visitors were back in the end zone, this time on a keeper by quarterback Kaden Martin, who faked the jet sweep and went the other way with the ball, scoring from 32 yards out. Martin is the son of former University of Tennessee quarterback Tee Martin, who is now a Volunteers’ assistant coach. The PAT by Taylor followed.
West Greene got nothing in three plays and had to punt again, with the Irish taking over at midfield. It took three plays to score this time, with Martin passing 39 yards to Nicklaus Iverson, then Luke Davenport bulled in from 10 yards out. The PAT made it 21-0 with 6:34 still to go in the opening canto.
The Buffs again ran three plays and punted, and Catholic scored on the second play when Martin found Iverson all alone in the end zone for a 23-yard strike. The PAT made it 28-0.
A heavy rush of punter Blair Shelton resulted in a short punt, but the Buffs didn’t cover the ball and Tommy Winton picked up the pigskin and returned it from the 30 to the 6. Quincy Panell scored from there on first down. The PAT failed, but the scoreboard read 34-0.
Catholic tacked on a 47-yard field goal by Taylor early in the second period for a 37-0 lead, then on their next possession Emmitt Newman scored on an 11-yard run.
That made it six touchdowns by six different Catholic players.
West Greene then found some life, marching 80 yards to score before the first half ended. A face mask penalty helped, giving the Buffs their initial first down of the game. But that seemed to kickstart their offense. Dacota Wood on a reverse picked up 15, and Vaughn on a keeper added 13 more. The touchdown came on a 22-yard pass from Vaughn to Wood, who got behind the Irish secondary and waited for Vaughn’s pass to hit him between the numbers. Shelton booted the PAT to close the gap to 44-7 at intermission.
The running clock was in effect the second half and Catholic, using a variety of players, never scored again. The Buffs got two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
The first was a 1-yard plunge by Kenton Cobble. That drive was highlighted by a fourth down fake punt by the Buffs, with the ball snapped to the up-man in punt formation, Cobble, who passed to Ethan Turner for a 27-yard gainer. Vaughn also converted a fourth-and-four play with an 8-yard determined run, and he hit Damon Gladson on an 11-yard pass that set up Cobble’s TD plunge.
The second WGHS score came from Dacota Wood, who broke tackles and got free for a 52-yard scoring jaunt with 4:57 left in the game. Shelton was true on both the point-after kicks for the fourth quarter touchdowns.
Cathlolic got the ensuing kickoff and ran out the remainder of the clock.
The Irish used 15 runners in the game to tally 118 yards on the ground, while the passing attack netted 128 yards for 246 total.
West Greene finished with 68 yards on the ground and 101 passing for 169 total.
The Buffs are back at home next Friday to face league foe Unicoi County.