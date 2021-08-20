With nine starters returning on each side of the football and others having gotten significant playing time a year ago, Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen thinks the 2021 iteration of the Greene Devils can be special.
On Saturday night, the Class 4A Devils will travel to Class 5A power Knox Central for their season opener and a barometer of where they stand following fall camp. Kickoff is set for 7:30.
“Our schedule this year is as tough as it has been in a while,” Spradlen said. “We’re going to line up and play and give it our all no matter who we play. There are a lot of expectations for this football team. The only way to get there is to play a tough schedule.
“(Knox Central) will be good for us either way. To get to play that type of opponent early in the season is really good.”
Knox Central’s Bobcats went 10-3 and reached the 5A state quarterfinals a year ago. They won back-to-back 5A state championships in 2018 and 2019.
Greeneville and Knox Central last met in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs in 2016 in Greeneville. The Bobcats won 16-14.
Nick Craney, who played linebacker at Greeneville during his high school career, was named coach at Knox Central last season. And former Greene Devil lineman Terrell Rollins is the defensive line and strength coach for the Bobcats.
Craney’s family moved from Florida to Tennessee for his senior year of high school in 2009. He played on the Greene Devils’ state runner-up team that season and went on to play collegiately at Carson-Newman.
Rollins won state championships with the Greene Devils in 2010 and 2011, and he won the Mr. Football Lineman award. He played collegiately at Tennessee Tech.
Spradlen coached both as a Greeneville assistant.
“Nick was a great kid. A really hard worker and a real good player,” he said. “With his knowledge of football when he was a player, you knew if he wanted to be a coach one day that he would be successful. He’s been at Central since he graduated from Carson-Newman and he’s been part of some really good football teams there.
“Terrell was a four-year starter for us. He’s another great guy who’s been around some big-time football.”
Spradlen says it’s special for the Greene Devils to be able to play against Craney and Rollins, but it will be all business from the game’s opening kick until the final horn.
“When we get out there before the game, we might chit chat a little,” Spradlen said. “Once the game starts, though, we’ll be focused on our game plan and we’ll do our best to win that football game.”
In order to do that, the Greene Devils will have to limit Knox Central senior quarterback Ryan Bolton, who threw for 1,900 yards last season.
“The thing I like about him is you can tell he’s the leader of that football team,” Spradlen said. “If your quarterback is your leader, you’re going to have a pretty good chance of being successful. He manages their offense really well. He throws the ball well, doesn’t make dumb plays and is in command of that offense.”
Greeneville has plenty of offensive firepower as well, returning playmakers all over its depth chart.
Junior Brady Quillen returns at quarterback, senior Mason Gudger returns at running back, and seniors Jakobi Gillespie and Jaden Stevenson, and juniors Adjatay Dabbs and Mason Laws return at the four receiver spots.
After taking over for injured starting quarterback Drew Gregg last season, Quillen completed 66 of 102 passes for 1,015 and 12 TDs while throwing just four interceptions.
Greeneville’s biggest offensive weapon continues to be Gudger, who ran for 1,012 yards and 13 TDs on 128 carries and caught 11 passes for 226 yards and two TDs last season.
Greeneville returns three starters – senior left tackle Terry Grove, senior left guard Mikeal Pillar and right tackle Kameron Lester – on its offensive line. Senior Angus Wirt steps in at center, while junior Ty Williams steps in at right guard.
On defense, Rashard Claridy and Lester return at the defensive tackle spots, and Grove returns at left defensive end. Sophomore Bryson Myers will start at right end.
Isaac Brown, Anthony Petersen and Grayson Hite return at the linebacker spots. Laws will be at strong safety, Jackson Tillery will be at free safety, and Gillespie and Stevenson will be at the cornerback spots.