Dallas Kuykendall didn’t live in Greene County until his college days. But it looks like he’ll be staying for quite some time.
On Wednesday, Chuckey-Doak High School officially announced Kuykendall as its 10th football coach in program history.
He’ll be the Black Knights’ third coach in three years, but he’s no stranger. He joined Ben Murphy’s Chuckey-Doak coaching staff in April 2019 following his senior football season at Tusculum University. Kuykendall started as a position coach for linebackers and running backs before overseeing special teams the past two seasons. He served as the Black Knights’ co-defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator under coach Matt Ripley in 2021. And he didn’t need long to get comfortable in Lower Afton.
“(Murphy) gave me reins on the defensive side of the ball to share my opinion, have my opinion be heard, and that was huge for me very early on; I felt like my role was valuable,” Kuykendall said. “Chuckey-Doak is a family oriented school and community … Me, coming from the outside, I wasn’t from here, I didn’t grow up here, didn’t go to school here, but they accepted me as one of them.”
Kuykendall grew up in Bradley County, where he played linebacker and fullback for Walker Valley High School before graduating in 2015. He played linebacker at Tusculum from 2015-18 and earned his Bachelor’s degree while graduating cum laude in 2019. In December 2020, Kuykendall earned his Master’s in education.
Outside football, Kuykendall also spent one season as Chuckey-Doak’s wrestling coach (2020-21) before serving as co-coach of the Chuckey-Doak Middle School baseball team this spring. He’s spent the 2021-22 school year as the Black Knights’ strength and conditioning coordinator.
“That was good for me,” Kuykendall said of coaching multiple sports. “I was able to get different experiences in different areas, able to connect with different athletes I wouldn’t have usually connected with if I had been just a football guy.”
Since joining the Chuckey-Doak coaching staff, Kuykendall has been a part of three straight winning seasons and playoff appearances. The Black Knights have won six games each year since Kuykendall’s arrival, including a region championship in 2019.
“The big thing with Coach Murphy is relationships,” Kuykendall said. “He had a great relationship with the kids, and they all respected him. Seeing that from the outside, I was able to see how he deals with people, especially kids, and grows those relationships.
“Coach Ripley, he was very detail oriented, and he had command of the room. He had a lot of different things he wanted to try and implement, so I was able to see how to start those processes. Both of those guys had similar qualities, just in different ways.”
Kuykendall indicated the Black Knights will stick with their 3-3 stack defense under his tutelage while also making minor schematic adjustments. Offensively, he intends to “open it up” this season.
And while he learned early on to not make promises, he did make two upon being named coach – academics will come first, and the Black Knights will be active in the community.
“You’re going to see us working,” he said. “The main thing for me is I want to make sure everyone feels welcome, and for (Chuckey-Doak alumni) to feel like they can come back and be part of what we have going on.”