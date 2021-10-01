After a missed year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic will celebrate its 32nd event Dec. 27-31 at Hal Henard Gymnasium in Greeneville.
The Town of Greeneville and the Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department will host a bracket reveal at 2 p.m. Sunday at the East View Parks & Recreation Center Gym. The event is open to the public, and refreshments will be served.
This year’s tournament is expanding to 20 teams, with games over five days.
The Ladies Classic traditionally brings together some of the top girls basketball teams in Tennessee as well as neighboring states to battle for the coveted crown.
All five local schools – Greeneville, South Greene, West Greene, Chuckey-Doak and North Greene – will participate, while other squads considered "home" teams will be Daniel Boone, Grainger County, Jefferson County, Knox Catholic and Sullivan East.
Out of town teams include Bradley Central, Cleveland, Oak Ridge and Upperman from Tennessee, Myers Park from North Carolina, Pulaski County of Virginia and four teams from Kentucky – Bullitt East, Ryle High, Shelby Valley and South Laurel.
"We have put together a group of high-quality teams that will provide plenty of excitement and entertainment for our local basketball fans,” said Butch Patterson, Tournament Director and director for the Greeneville Parks & Recreation. “We could not do this event without the support from the Town of Greeneville, the Greene County Commission and the local school systems.”
Gary Compton, of Andrew Johnson Bank and a Co-Chairman for the event, said, “We are proud to be involved with the event again this year, and it has been a community effort for many years to get us to the point of being one of the most recognized women’s high school tournaments in the South. A special thanks to all of the local media outlets and the Greene County Partnership and the hundreds of volunteers for all they have done over the years to make this an annual the success it has become today.”
For more information on the Ladies Classic, visit www.ajblc.com. For sponsorship, ticket or additional information, contact Patterson or Tim Bowman at 423-638-3144 or Compton at 423-783-1400.