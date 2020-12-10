The Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic, the high school girls basketball tournament played annually over the Christmas break in Greeneville, has been canceled due to concerns related to COVID-19.
The tournament, which had been played each year in Greeneville since 1989, had been slated for Dec. 28-31 at Hal Henard Gymnasium.
“The challenges and uncertainty that COVID-19 has presented make it impossible for our event committee to appropriately plan, organize and put this event on in a safe environment,” Butch Patterson, executive director of the Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department, said in a release on Wednesday.
The invitational tournament draws teams from numerous states and thousands of their fans to Greeneville each year.
According to organizers, six of the out-of-state teams invited this year dropped out of the event in the past month, but regional teams had been added in their spots to complete the draw.
During the past week, additional teams had expressed major concerns from their school systems about traveling out of town for a holiday basketball tournament during the growing increase in COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee.
“The higher the transmission of COVID-19 in the community, the higher the risk of transmission of COVID-19 at this year’s Ladies Classic,” Patterson explained. “The more people someone interacts with, the closer, the longer, the more frequent the interaction and the more contact with frequently touched surfaces, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread. Indoor events, such as our basketball tournament pose a greater risk than outdoor events.
“With all of this being stated, we hope to be back in December of 2021 with the high level of competition we have all grown to see each year.”
The cancellation of the tournament is a blow to local teams who use the high caliber of competition to prepare for district and playoff games that come in January and February.
With other local tournaments such as the Arby’s Classic boys tournament in Bristol having already been canceled, though, the loss of the Ladies Classic didn’t come as a surprise.
“On Monday morning, I sent an e-mail to Butch Patterson telling him all the reasons I thought we should still play the tournament,” said Greeneville coach Annette Watts. “I gave him suggestions on how we could do it. I gave up our locker room, told him we’d dress in my office or anywhere and we’d try to provide showers for the teams coming in, things like that.
“But I understand that there’s so much more to it than the teams. You’ve got fans in the stands, you’ve got folks working the concession stands. … Right now, at this time, I know it’s the best decision. I don’t want anybody sick.”
The Lady Greene Devils were slated to open their Ladies Classic schedule against Daniel Boone on Dec. 28.
Watts said while the Ladies Classic will not be played, she has reached out to other teams that were slated to play in the tournament to play individual games over the Christmas break.
“I had already called Coach (James) Buchanan at North Greene and Johnny Galyon at Morristown West to say, ‘Hey, if it falls through, let’s still play,’” Watts said. “Individual games are so much easier to manage.
“The thing that I hate most about the tournament being canceled is the only time our players feel normal is when they’re going up and down that floor. The world kind of stops for them for a few minutes. They’re in front of everybody doing what they love to do.”
Watts said she would like to see the Greeneville and North Greene girls and boys teams play each other.
“I think it would be a great, fun night,” she said. “Us and North Greene, we don’t ever get to play. We all know North Greene’s girls and North Greene’s boys are really good. I know the North Greene boys are supposed to play in a tournament (at Oneida) that week that hasn’t been canceled, so I’m not sure if a game between the boys would manifest itself but James and I are hoping the girls teams can play. He has an older, experienced team that can help my young team learn some things.”
North Greene was slated to play Oak Ridge in its Classic opener on Dec. 28.
“We told the girls at practice (Wednesday afternoon) that we are working to maybe find some games to play that week because there is such a big gap from our last game in December to our first game in January,” Buchanan said. “I think when they heard that, that seemed to soften the blow of not getting to play in the Classic. But, obviously, they were disappointed. They were hurt by it. They enjoy going in there and playing.”
Buchanan said any games added to North Greene’s schedule would need to be approved by administrators.
“A concern we have about picking up games that week is it will be right after Christmas and we know a lot of families are going to be gathering for Christmas, people coming to town, people going out of town,” he said. “Then when we try to play, all it takes is a phone call with somebody saying, ‘You played against us on Tuesday and one of our players tested positive on Wednesday, and we have to go back 48 hours, so your entire team is in quarantine for two weeks.’
“That gets into the first part of January when we have a couple conference games scheduled, so we’re still not 100 percent what we’re going to do. It’s just a confusing time.”
First-year Chuckey-Doak coach Lisa Darnell said she, too, is disappointed the Classic won’t be played. The Lady Black Knights, who are off to their best start in three seasons at 2-1, were slated to face Loretto in their Classic opener on Dec. 28.
“The competition is always great in the Ladies Classic, but we’re trying to focus on conference games right now,” she said. “We’ve already missed some conference games (due to COVID-19) so we might take the opportunity to get in some extra practice over the Christmas break or maybe make up some games we’ve missed.
“That said, as a coach and a fan of basketball in the area, it saddens me that we’re at the point in 2020 that the Classic has to be canceled. It’s been such a trademark for Greeneville and Greene County for 31 years.”
In other games on the opening day of the Ladies Classic on Dec. 28, West Greene was slated to play ClarkRange, South Greene was slated to play Dobyns-Bennett, Morristown West was slated to play Macon County, and defending champion Jefferson County was slated to play Grainger. Upperman was also slated to play against an opponent to be determined.