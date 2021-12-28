Neighboring rivals Grainger and Jefferson County staged the best duel of the day, with the Grizzlies turning back a late rally by the Patriots to take a 53-40 victory and improve to 12-1 on the year.
Grainger trailed 12-11 after one period but used a 16-4 run in the second period to take command. They led 27-16 at intermission and maintained that 11-point spread after three. The Grizz went up by 14 early in the fourth, but a late run by the Pats cut the gap to 43-38 with 2:40 left in the game before Grainger recovered and went on to victory.
Sydnie Hayes knocked down 15 points to lead Grainger and also grabbed eight rebounds. Alia Maloney scored 11 and Maddie Hurst added 10 for the victors.
Kali McMahan, a Carson-Newman signee, led the Patriots (7-9) with 15 points.
GRAINGER (53): Stratton 2-5 2-2 6, Tanner 2-2 0-0 5, Rutherford 1-5 1-4 3, Maloney 4-7 3-3 11, Hurst 2-10 6-8 10, Hayes 5-13 3-4 15, M.Hurst 1-3 0-0 3. TOTALS: 17-46 15-21 53.
JEFFERSON (40): Satterfield 2-4 0-0 6 Denton 1-5 5-7 8, Scales 2-4 1-2 5, Bolin 0-1 0-0 0, Alvey 2-7 2-3 6, McMahan 6-11 2-4 15, Loveday 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 13-33 10-16 40.
3-Point Goals: GHS—4 (Hayes 2, Tanner, M.Hurst). JC—4 (Satterfield 2, Denton, McMahan).
GRAINGER 11 16 12 14 — 53
JEFFERSON 12 4 12 12 — 40
SHELBY VALLEY 59 DANIEL BOONE 37
Shelby Valley of Kentucky got 14 points and eight assists from University of Kentucky commitment Cassidy Rowe.
The Cats went up 18-7 after one quarter and never let the Blazers get back within single digits. It was 36-13 at halftime.
Alyssa Elswick added 12 points and Zoee Johnson got 10 for the winners, who improve to 9-2 on the season.
Boone (5-8) was led by Addison Dietz with 10 points.
DANIEL BOONE (37): Dietz 3-8 2-2 10, Newton 0-1, 3-6 3, Bacon 2-7 1-4 6, Jenkins 0-4 2-2 2, rihmond 0-4 0-0 0, Bacon 0-2 0-0 0, Walters 2-6 2-2 6, Sarvis 1-4 3-4 5, Master 1-2 2-2 4, Cox 0-1 1-2 1. TOTALS 9-39 16-24 37.
SHELBY VALLEY (59): Alvin 0-2 0-0 0, Looney 3-7 0-0 7, Meade 3-7 1-2 7, Elswick 4-8 4-5 12, Tuttle 0-0 0-0 0, Rowe 6-11 1-2 14, McPeek 0-1 0-0 0, Shannon 1-2 0-0 2, Ratliff 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 4-6 2-2 10, S.Johnson 3-3 1-2 7. S.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 9-13 59.
3-Point Goals: DB—3 (Dietz 2, Bacon). SV—2 (Rowe, Looney).
DANIEL BOONE 7 6 13 11 — 37
SHELBY VALLEY 18 18 13 10 — 59