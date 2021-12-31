It was a game of runs, and West Greene got the last one and beat county rival Chuckey-Doak 58-53 in the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic on Thursday at Hal Henard Gymnasium in Greeneville.
West Greene led 32-25 at halftime and was in control much of the first three quarters. A basket by the Knights’ Kennedy Brown tied the game at 44-44 with 5:40 left on the clock.
But West Greene then went on a 12-0 run, with Tayli Rader and Abbey Cox doing the most damage to C-D, and held a 56-44 lead with 1:48 to go. Then it was Chuckey-Doak’s turn to rally, and they peeled off nine straight points to close to 56-53 with 31 seconds left. Saniah Atchison scored five for the Knights in that spurt.
The Knights had a chance to move closer but missed a one-plus at the free throw line with 28 seconds to go. West Greene’s Megan Daniels iced it with a pair of free throws at the :04 mark.
Rader and Taylor Lawson each posted a double-double for the Lady Buffs. Lawson had 17 points and 13 boards, while Rader hit for 17 points with 12 rebounds.
Atchison had 11 points for the Knights and Breanna Roberts added eight.
WEST GREENE (58): Ellis 2-5 0-0 4, Daniels 2-7 3-5 8, Cox 2-6 0-0 5, Brown 1-8 2-5 5, Tayli Rader 4-16 8-8 17, Taylor Lawson 5-9 6-13 17, Cloran 0-4 0-0 0, Ripley 1-2 0-0 2. TOTALS: 17-57 19-31 58.
CHUCKEY-DOAK (53): Brown 2-9 0-0 4, Seaton 1-3 0-0 2, Taylor 2-4 0-0 4, Johnson 2-8 2-2 6, Saniah Atchison 4-10 2-3 11, Yokley 2-7 0-0 5, A.Ripley 3-5 0-0 6, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Southerland 0-1 0-0 0, Roberts 4-12 0-0 8, Hensley 2-3 1-1 5. TOTALS: 23-67 5-6 53.
3-Point Goals: WG—5 (Daniels, Cox, Brown, Rader, Lawson). CD—2 (Atchison, Yokley).
WEST GREENE 17 15 12 14 — 58
CHUCKEY DOAK 13 12 15 13 — 53
SHELBY VALLEY 53 NORTH GREENE 38
Shelby Valley’s (Ky.) Lady Cats earned a win over North Greene in an elimination game Thursday.
The inside-outside combination of the Cats’ guard Cassidy Rowe and posts Alyssa Elswick and Zoee Johnson proved too much to handle for the Huskies. Elswick had a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds while Rowe scored 11 and Johnson had 10.
Shelby Valley led 27-24 at intermission and the Huskies could not gain much headway in the third. The Cats put it away with a 15-5 scoring surge in the final period after leading by 38-33 ending the third.
North Greene was led by Sonya Wagner with 13 points while Hailee English scored 11.
NORTH GREENE (38): M.Buchanan 0-1 1-2 1, Sanders 0-4 0-0 0, Hailee English 5-7 0-0 11, Britton 1-5 0-0 3, Gaby 1-2 0-0 3, G.Buchanan 0-2 0-0 0, Davenport 1-6 0-0 3, Sonya Wagner 5-11 0-0 13, Anderson 2-3 0-2 4. TOTALS: 15-42 1-4 38.
SHELBY VALLEY (53): Alvin 1-4 0-0 2, Meade 3-8 0-0 7, Alyssa Elswick 8-11 5-8 21, Cassidy Rowe 5-12 0-0 11, Zoee Johnson 5-7 0-0 10, S.Johnson 0-1 2-2 2. TOTALS: 22-43 7-10 53.
3-Point Goals: NG—7 (Wagner 3, Davenport, Gaby, Britton, English). SV—2 (Meade, Rowe).
NORTH GREENE 13 11 9 5 — 38
SHELBY VALLEY 16 11 11 15 — 53
SOUTH GREENE 45 GRAINGER 40, OT
Old rivals South Greene and Grainger played to an extra period before the Lady Rebels pulled off an upset of sorts, beating the Grizzlies in a thriller.
The Rebs held a nine point advantage midway of the final period, but the Grizz closed with a rush. Shots that had not been falling early began to find the mark, and they pulled into a 38-37 lead when Taylee Rutherford came up with a steal and a layup with 40 seconds to go.
South Greene got back even at 38-38 when Amelia Mullins made the back end of a two-shot free throw opportunity with 29 seconds left, then Hailey Brooks came up with a steal and fed to Addison Williams for a layup to boost the Rebs up 40-38.
A rebound putback by Millie Hurst of a missed shot tied the score just before the final buzzer sounded.
Both teams made turnovers and missed shots in the early going of the OT, but Mullins of South Greene drove the lane for a bucket with 52 seconds left. A missed free throw by Grainger resulted in the Rebels getting the ball to Jordyn Roderick, who was fouled and made one of two charity tosses for a 43-40 Reb lead with 30 seconds to go.
Another missed 3-pointer by Grainger gave SG the ball back, and this time Williams, after missing her first seven free throw attempts of the game, knocked down a pair with nine seconds left to ice the victory.
Neither team shot well in the game. The Rebs made only 15-of-26 free throws. Grainger, normally a deadly 3-point shooting squad, hit only 3-of-20 from behind the arc and overall shot 31 percent for the game.
Roderick led the Rebels with 12 points while Brooks and Emma Cutshall each had 10. Grainger was led by Maddie Hurst with 11.
The Rebels will play Shelby Valley Friday at 11 a.m. Grainger was eliminated from the tourney.
SOUTH GREENE (45): Addison Williams 2-6 2-9 6, Hensley 0-2 2-2 2, Hailey Brooks 3-4 4-4 10, Emma Cutshall 3-12 3-4 10, Mullins 1-3 3-4 5, Jordyn Roderick 5-6 1-3 12. TOTALS: 14-33 15-26 45.
GRAINGER (40): Stratton 2-12 0-0 4, Rutherford 3-10 0-0 7, Tanner 2-4 0-0 5, Maddie Hurst 4-5 3-6 11, Scott 0-0 2-2 2, Hayes 2-12 0-0 5, Millie Hurst 3-9 0-1 6. TOTALS: 16-52 5-9 40.
3-Point Goals: SG—2 (Cutshall, Roderick). GHS—3 (Rutherford, Tanner, Hayes).
SOUTH GREENE 13 9 9 9 5 — 45
GRAINGER 7 11 4 18 0 — 40
SOUTH LAUREL 59 OAK RIDGE 51
South Laurel (Ky.) knocked Oak Ridge out of the tournament, posting a win Thursday afternoon.
With a fast start South Laurel opened up a 17-8 lead and Oak Ridge found themselves playing from behind most of the afternoon. Emily Cox scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double performance, while Rachel Presly also scored 15. Clara Collins had 12 to give the Kentuckians a solid offensive punch.
The Lady Wildcats caught up in the second and South Laurel led by only one at 29-28 at intermission. The decision was still up for grabs until late in the fourth when South Laurel was able to extend their lead.
Oak Ridge was led by Semaj Clark with 22 points. Ze’Yana Stewart added 13.
SOUTH LAUREL (59): Clara Collins 4-13 2-4 12, Miller 1-4 0-0 3, Turner 2-2 4-4 8, Emily Cox 6-11 3-5 15, Rachel Presly 5-9 5-6 15, Mabe 2-2 1-3 6. TOTALS: 20-41 15-22 59.
OAK RIDGE (51): Strickland 0-2 1-3 1, Ze’Yana Stewart 4-7 4-8 13, Porter 2-7 2-3 7, Semaj Clark 8-18 2-2 22, Cleveland 1-3 0-0 2, Hart 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Green 0-2 0-0 0, Laffoon 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS: 18-46 9-16 51.
3-Point Goals: SL—4 (Collins 2, Miller,Mabe). OR—6 (Clark 4, Stewart, Porter).
SOUTH LAUREL 17 12 14 16 — 59
OAK RIDGE 8 20 13 10 — 51
BRADLEY CENTRAL 47 KNOX CATHOLIC 33
Bradley Central turned on the defense in the third quarter, holding Knox Catholic to only two points, and went on to run by the Irish 47-33.
The Bears were up 22-15 at halftime, but the third quarter was decisive as a 15-2 scoring margin left Bradley with a 37-17 lead going into the final period.
Bradley was led by Hannah Jones with 17 points. Catholic got 16 from Sydney Mains. They will play South Laurel for fifth place on Friday.
KNOX CATHOLIC (33): Williams 1-9 0-0 2, Krueger 1-2 0-0 3, Lane 0-1 0-0 0, Pettinger 3-4 0-0 8, Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Sydney Mains 5-14 3-6 16, Frana 1-5 2-2 4. TOTALS: 11-37 5-8 33.
BRADLEY CENTRAL (47): Crittenden 1-3 0-0 2, Carpenter 1-6 2-2 5, Brewer 2-2 0-0 6, Weber 2-8 0-1 5, Ware 1-4 0-0 2, Lindsey 1-1 0-0 2, Ledford 1-3 3-4 6, Hannah Jones 8-16 1-2 17, Swick 1-3 0-0 2. TOTALS: 18-46 6-9 47.
3-Point Goals: KC—6 (Pettinger 3, Walker 2, Krueger). BC—5 (Brewer 2, Carpenter, Weber, Ledford).
KNOX CATHOLIC 8 7 2 16 — 33
BRADLEY CENTRAL 5 17 15 10 — 47
CLEVELAND 64 PULASKI COUNTY 56
Cleveland High School knocked out Pulaski Co. (Va.) and will play again Friday for sixth place in the tournament.
The Raiders trailed by 34-26 at halftime, but they rallied in the third quarter and knotted the count at 46 at the close of the third. Pulaski went up early in the fourth, but Cleveland finished the game strong and held on for the win.
Cleveland was led In scoring by Katie Moore with 15 points, Alyssa Johnson had 13 and Milah Williams hit double figures with a dozen.
Pulaski County also had three in double figures, led by Keslyn Secrist with 16, Ally Fleenor with 13 and Hannah Keefer with 10.
CLEVELAND (64): Tanner 0-4 2-2 2, Jeffries 1-2 0-0 3, Hurst 1-5 2-7 4, Moody 3-6 2-2 9, Lee 3-4 0-0 6, Alyssa Johnson 4-6 5-8 13, Milah Williams 4-7 2-4 12, Katie Moore 5-8 5-7 15. TOTALS: 21-42 18-30 64.
PULASKI (56): Ally Fleenor 6-9 1-3 13, Russell 2-3 1-4 5, Hannah Keefer 4-8 0-1 10, Huff 1-6 0-0 3, Lawson 3-5 2-2 9, Vest 0-2 0-2 0, Keslyn Secrist 6-12 4-4 16. TOTALS: 22-45 8-16 56.
3-Point Goals: CHS—4 (Williams 2, Jeffries, Moody). PHS—4 (Keefer 2, Huff, Lawson).
CLEVELAND 13 13 20 18 — 64
PULASKI 18 16 12 10 — 56
MYERS PARK 57 SULLIVAN EAST 49
Myers Park (N.C.) staved off a mild Sullivan East rally in the fourth quarter and picked up a win to advance to Friday’s tournament sixth place game against Cleveland.
The Mustangs led by what seemed like a comfortable 44-28 margin entering the final period, but the East Patriots outscored Myers Park 21-13 down the stretch to make things interesting.
Anna Giannopoulou scored 18 points and yanked off 10 rebounds to lead the Mustangs. Reese Wilson added 10 points and eight boards.
Sullivan East got 17 points from Jenna Hare and 11 from Riley Nelson.
SULLIVAN EAST (49): McCarter 3-6 0-0 9, Hurley 0-1 0-0 0, Riley Nelson 4-10 2-3 11, Hodge 2-2 0-0 4, Hicks 1-1 0-0 3, Jenna Hare 3-11 8-8 17, Grubb 2-5 0-1 5, Ashbrook 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 15-37 10-12 49.
MYERS PARK (57): Thompson 3-4 1-2 8, Cannie 1-3 2-2 4, Anna Giannopoulou 8-9 2-2 18, Lassiter 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 2-3 2, Xerras 2-8 1-2 7, McDaniel 1-2 0-0 2, Reese Wilson 3-6 4-4 10, Paraison 0-1 0-0 0, Truesdale 3-8 0-0 6.. TOTALS: 21-42 12-15 57.
3 Point Goals: SE—9 (McCarter 3, Hare 3, Nelson, Hicks, Grubb). MP—3 (Xerras 2, Thompson).
SULLIVAN EAST 5 12 11 21 — 49
MYERS PARK 10 14 20 13 — 57
BULLITT EAST 67 LARRY A. RYLE 55
In what many visitors at the Ladies’ Classic dubbed “The Battle of the Bluegrass,” Bullitt East of Mt. Washington, Ky., beat Ryle High from Union, Ky., to advance to the championship game Friday against Greeneville.
Two of the top-ranked teams in the state of Kentucky, Bullitt and Ryle battled nose-to-nose until Bullitt went on an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter to take command.
It was 50-46 with 6:45 left and the game was still in doubt but Bullitt began their run to spread the gap and go on to victory.
Emma Egan scored 20 for the winners, while Lilly Reid added 18 and Gracie Merkle 16.
For Ryle, Austin Johnson scored 17, Quinn Eubank netted 15 and Sarah Baker added 11.
BULLITT EAST (67): Ortega 8, Emma Egan 20, Rodgers 4, Hughes 1, Gracie Merkle 16, Lilly Reid 18.
RYLE (55): Quinn Eubank 15, Nguyen 2, Holtman 7, Austin Johnson 17, Snider 3, Sarah Baker 11.
3-Point Goals: BE—3 (Ortega 2, Reid). RHS—4 (Johnson 2, Holtman, Snider).
BULLITT EAST 22 14 12 19 — 67
RYLE HIGH 18 10 14 13 — 55