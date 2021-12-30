Jefferson County defeated Chuckey-Doak in the early morning affair Wednesday, posting a 59-23 win.
The Lady Patriots (8-9) led 29-15 at intermission and a 22-5 run in the third period left no doubt as to the outcome.
Jefferson was led by post Kali McMahan who poured in 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Chuckey-Doak (2-9) got eight points from Addison Ripley.
The Patriots advance to Friday’s 9:30 a.m. game when they will take on Daniel Boone. Chuckey-Doak plays county foe West Greene Thursday at 9 a.m.
CHUCKEY-DOAK (23): Brown 1-2 2-7 4, Taylor 1-3 1-2 3, Johnson 0-3 0-1 0, Atchison 1-5 0-1 2, Yokley 0-2 0-0 0, Ripley 3-9 2-2 8, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Southerland 0-1 2-4 2, Roberts 0-1 0-0 0, Hensley 2-5 0-0 4. TOTALS: 8-32 7-17 23.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (59): Fritz 1-2 0-2 2, Satterfield 1-2 -0 2, Denton 1-5 1-1 3, Scales 1-4 5-6 7, Dockery 0-1 0-0 0, Shannon 2-4 0-0 4, Bolin 0-1 0-0 0, Alvey 4-8 0-0 9, Lindsey 1-2 0-0 2, Kali McMahan 10-14 2-2 24, Loveday 2-4 0-0 6. TOTALS: 23-47 8-11 59.
3-Point Goals: CD—0. JC—5 (McMahan 2, Loveday 2, Alvey).
CHUCKEY-DOAK 8 7 5 3 — 23
JEFFERSON CO 14 15 22 8 — 59
SULLIVAN EAST 67 SOUTH GREENE 45
Sullivan East’s Lady Patriots avenged an early season loss to South Greene in a big way, rolling over the Lady Rebels.
The first quarter was close, with East holding a slender 16-13 lead at the break. But things began to deteriorate for the Rebels in the second frame as the Pats pulled out to a 36-22 halftime edge, and it didn’t get any better for South Greene when the second half began as East continued to pad their lead.
Jenna Hare scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Sullivan East. Riley Nelson added 13 points and six assists.
South Greene got 15 points from Addison Williams, who also had eight rebounds.
SULLIVAN EAST (67): McCarter 2-6 0-0 6, Hurley 1-1 0-0 3, Riley Nelson 6-8 0-0 13, Hodge 2-2 0-0 5, Hicks 2-6 0-0 4, Jenna Hare 8-11 4-4 24, Grubb 1-3 6-7 8, Ashbrook 1-2 2-2 4. TOTALS: 23-39 12-13 67.
SOUTH GREENE (45): Marshall 0-1 0-0 0, Addison Williams 6-14 3-3 15, Susong 0-0 0-0 0, Gregg 1-1 0-1 3, Hensley 1-4 1-2 3, Brooks 3-10 0-0 9, Cutshall 1-4 1-2 4, Mullins 1-4 3-4 5, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Roderick 3-9 0-0 6. TOTALS: 16-48 8-12 45.
3-Point Goals: SE—9 (Hare 4, MCarter 2, Hurley, Nelson, Hodge). SG—5 (Brooks 3, Gregg, Cutshall).
SULLIVAN EAST 16 20 17 14 — 67
SOUTH GREENE 13 9 12 11 — 45
CLEVELAND 51 NORTH GREENE 42
A 13-0 run by Cleveland in a two-minute span of the fourth quarter turned the tide of the game in their favor and they went on to a victory over North Greene’s Lady Huskies.
Although they led most of the way, Cleveland was unable to put away the pesky Huskies, who rallied in the fourth to knot the game at 33-33 with 6:50 left. But that’s when the Raiders began their 13-0 run, and just over two minutes later the score was stretched to 46-33.
North Greene got back to within six at 46-40 with 1:50 left, but could get no closer.
Milah Williams was top scorer for the Raiders with 17 points while Katie Moore scored 12 and Addison Hurst had 11.
The Huskies were led by Campbell Gaby who came off the bench to score eight. Hailee English and Emily Britton each added six.
CLEVELAND (51): Tanner 2-4 0-0 5, Addison Hurst 5-9 0-0 11, Moody 0-3 2-2 2, Lee 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 2-6 0-0 4, Milah Williams 6-11 4-5 17, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Katie Smith 4-7 4-6 12. TOTALS: 19-43 10-13 51.
NORTH GREENE (42): Sanders 2-7 0-0 5, English 3-5 0-0 7, Britton 3-8 1-2 7, Gaby 3-3 0-0 8, Buchanan 0-0 0-0 0, Davenport 2-4 2-2 6, Wagner 2-5 0-2 5, Anderson 2-2 0-1 4. TOTALS: 17-34 3-7 42.
3-Point Goals: CHS—3 (Tanner, Hurst, Williams). NG—5 (Gaby 2, Sanders, English, Wagner).
CLEVELAND 16 8 9 18 — 51
NORTH GREENE 12 9 9 12 — 42
MYERS PARK 61 GRAINGER 59, OT
The first overtime game of the tournament occurred Wednesday morning as Myers Park (N.C.) nipped Grainger.
The Mustangs’ Mia Xerras drove in the lane for a layup with five seconds left in the extra period to give Myers Park the victory. Grainger got the ball into front court but Audrey Stratton was forced to take an off-balance heave as the final horn sounded.
Myers Park led by seven (52-45) with just over five minutes left in regulation, but the Grizzlies stormed back. A basket by Taylee Rutherford tied the count at 54-54 with 45 seconds to go. Both teams had chances to win in regulation time, but some key missed free throws and turnovers thwarted them and the fourth period ended knotted at 54.
A 3-pointer by Xerras put the Mustangs up 57-55 with 3:15 left, but the Grizz got the lead back with a bucket from Millie Hurst and a free throw by Maddie Hurst. A steal by Janey Thompson and a driving layup boosted the Mustangs back into a 59-58 lead. Stratton tied it with a free throw at the 22 second mark, setting the stage for the final shot by Xerras.
The game was close from the opening tip. Grainger led 33-31 at the half and the score was tied at 42 entering the final stanza.
Xerras finished with 23 points to lead the winners. Thompson and Kamora Cannie each added eight.
Grainger was led by Sydnie Hayes with 15 points. Maddie Hurst had 14 points and 13 rebounds. Stratton finished with 13 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists.
MYERS PARK (61): Thompson 4-7 0-0 8, Cannie 4-8 0-0 8, Giannopulou 1-5 0-0 2, Lassiter 2-5 0-0 4, Davis 1-3 0-0 3, Mia Xerras 9-13 0-1 23, Wilson 3-5 0-0 7, paraison 1-4 1-2 3, Truesdale 1-5 1-2 3. TOTALS: 26-55 2-5 61.
GRAINGER (59): Audrey Stratton 3-12 5-7 13, Rutherford 2-7 2-2 6, Tanner 2-3 2-2 7, Barker 0-2 0-0 0, Maddie Hurst 6-11 2-4 14, Sydnie Hayes 4-13 4-7 15, Millie Hurst 2-5 0-0 4. TOTALS: 19-53 15-22 59.
3-Point Goals: MP—7 (Xerras 5, Davis, Wilson). GR—6 (Stratton 2, Hayes 3, Tanner).
MYERS PARK 11 20 11 12 7 — 61
GRAINGER 11 22 9 12 5 — 59
PULASKI COUNTY 68 SHELBY VALLEY 66
Pulaski County (Va.) took a nail-biter over Shelby Valley (Ky.), highlighted by three of the best offensive performances of the tournament to date.
Pulaski’s Keslyn Secrist poured in 29 points to lead the winners, while point guard Cassidy Rowe (28) and post Alyssa Elswick (24) combined for 52 of the points for Shelby Valley.
The Lady Cougars of Pulaski held the lead most of the way, and they seemed to be in control with a 41-30 halftime edge and still maintained around a 10-point advantage into the fourth quarter.
But the Cats came roaring back, and when Rowe dropped in a layup with 1: 22 left to play, the deficit had been trimmed to 65-63. Ally Fleenor made a free throw for Pulaski, but Zoee Johnson answered that foul shot for Shelby Valley to make it 66-64.
Pulaski spread the floor and was able to burn the clock down to seven seconds before being fouled, and Paige Huff converted both charity tosses to improve the lead to 68-64. Rowe’s layup just before the final horn provided the final scoring margin.
In addition to the 29 points registered by Secrist, Huff scored 12 and Hannah Keefer put in 11 for the Cougars. Shelby Valley’s Johnson added 12 points to the 28 by Rowe and the 24 by Elswick to provide most of the scoring attack in a losing effort.
PULASKI (68): Ally Fleenor 3-7 3-5 9, Russell 1-1 2-2 5, Hannah Keefer 5-6 1-2 11, Paige Huff 4-9 3-3 12, Lawson 0-2 0-0 0, Vest 1-3 0-1 2, Keslyn Secrist 10-13 5-5 29. TOTALS: 24-41 14-18 68.
SHELBY VALLEY (66): Alvin 0-2 0-0 0, Meade 1-3 0-0 2, Alyssa Elswick 10-15 4-7 24, Cassidy Rowe 11-21 4-7 28, Johnson 4-6 4-6 12. TOTALS: 26-47 12-20 66.
3-Point Goals: PC—6 (Secrist 4, Russell, Huff). SV—2 (Rowe 2)
PULASKI 19 22 13 14 — 68
SHELBY VALLEY 12 18 14 22 — 66
UPPERMAN 46 OAK RIDGE 44
The Upperman Bees from Baxter picked up a thrilling win over Oak Ridge in the first of Wednesday night’s quarterfinals.
It was a showdown of two perennial state tournament teams, and this one did not disappoint. Upperman held the upper hand until the fourth period when Oak Ridge staged a comeback and it took a missed shot near the final horn to prevent this one from going to an extra period.
Abigail Johnson pumped in 23 points to lead Upperman. Brooklyn Crouch scored 13. Jayla Cobb had eight assists.
Oak Ridge was led by Semaj Clark with 17 and Ze’Yana Stewart with nine.
Upperman outscored the Wildcats 17-8 in the second frame to go from a 16-14 deficit at the close of the opening quarter to a 31-24 halftime advantage. They extended their lead to 40-31 before Oak Ridge made their fourth quarter rally to make things extremely interesting at the end.
OAK RIDGE (44): Strickland 1-1 0-0 2, Stewart 4-8 1-2 9, Porter 2-3 0-0 4, Semaj Clark 7-14 0-0 17, Cleveland 1-2 0-0 3, Hart 1-2 1-2 3, Green 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 2-6 0-0 4. TOTALS: 19-38 2-4 44.
UPPERMAN (46): Brooklyn Crouch 5-8 0-0 13, Hamilton 2-3 0-0 6, Conradi 0-1 0-0 0, Cobb 1-4 2-2 4, Abigail Johnson 11-13 1-2 23. TOTALS: 19-29 3-4 46.
3-Point Goals: OR—4 (Clark 3, Cleveland). UHS—5 (Crouch 3, Hamilton 2).
OAK RIDGE 16 8 7 13 — 44
UPPERMAN 14 17 9 6 — 46
LARRY A. RYLE 57 BRADLEY CENTRAL 52
Bradley Central suffered its first loss of the campaign Wednesday night as Larry Ryle High of Union, Ky. posted an exciting quarterfinal win.
The Bears of Bradley led 27-24 at halftime, but Ryle controlled the third period and jumped into the lead, holding a 39-35 lead heading down the home stretch.
Ryle, with no less than three players with Division 1 college scholarship offers, pulled ahead by a 52-44 lead with less than three minutes left in the contest, but the Bears charged back, thanks to a press that forced Ryle into three turnovers on the inbounds pass. A 3-pointer by Hannah Jones with 33 seconds left closed the gap to 52-51, then a free throw by Sloan Carpenter tied the score a second later.
Ryle answered in a big way when Austin Johnson broke free on a runout on the inbounds play and raced down for a layup and was fouled. Her free throw made it 55-52 with 26 seconds to go, and Bradley couldn’t make a three to tie.
Abby Holtman scored 16 points, while Quinn Eubank and Austin Johnson each had 11. Sarah Baker chipped in with 10. Ryle shot 59 percent from the field, including 5-of-9 on threes.
Bradley Central (11-1) was led by Hannah Jones with 18 and Sloan Carpenter added 10.
BRADLEY CENTRAL (52): Crittenden 1-6 0-0 2, Sloan Carpenter 5-13 0-0 10, Weber 3-7 0-0 9, Ware 3-6 1-2 8, Ledford 0-2 0-0 0, Hannah Jones 8-13 1-2 18, Swick 2-2 0-0 5. TOTALS: 22-49 2-4 52.
RYLE (57): Quinn Eubank 3-6 4-4 11, Nguyen 0-0 0-0 0, Abby Holtman 5-11 3-3 16, Austin Johnson 4-5 3-3 11, Snider 1-3 4-4 7, Carrigan 1-1 0-0 2, Sarah Baker 5-6 0-2 10. TOTALS: 19-32 14-16 57.
3-Point Goals: BC—6 (Weber 3, Ware, Jones, Swick). RHS—5 (Holtman 3, Eubank, Snider).
BRADLEY CENTRAL 12 15 8 17 — 52
LARRY RYLE 14 10 15 18 — 57
BULLITT EAST 59 KNOX CATHOLIC 39
Bullitt East from Mt. Washington, Ky., beat Knox Catholic to earn a semifinal berth against Kentucky rival Ryle High from Union, Ky.
Knox Catholic had no answer for Bullitt post Gracie Merkle, who dropped in 19 points and hauled in 15 rebounds. Emma Egan was strong in support with 17.
Sydney Mains had 20 points to lead Catholic
Bullitt pulled from a 9-8 first quarter lead to outscore the Irish 16-4 in the second quarter and take a 25-12 halftime lead.
BULLITT EAST (59): Tinelio 0-1 1-2 1, Meeks 1-2 0-0 2, Ortega 2-3 0-0 5, Egan 8-13 0-0 17, Rodgers 2-5 1-2 7, Lyons 0-0 0-0 0, Gracie Merkle 8-11 3-5 19, Reid 2-5 1-1 5, Mason 0-0 1-2 1. TOTALS: 24-43 7-12 59.
KNOX CATHOLIC (39): Williams 4-13 1-2 9, Lane 0-1 0-0 0, Pettinger 0-3 0-0 0, Walker 1-3 0-0 3, Renfree 0-3 1-2 1, Sydney Mains 8-20 0-0 20, Frana 2-7 0-0 4, Gonzalez 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 16-51 2-4 39.
3-Point Goals: BE—4 (Rodgers 2, Ortega, Egan). KC—5 (Mains 4, Walker).
BULLITT EAST 9 16 19 15 — 59
KNOX CATH 8 4 18 9 — 39