Shelby Valley’s (Ky.) Lady Cats came from behind in the fourth quarter and beat South Greene in a 53-52 thriller in a loser’s bracket finale of the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic on Friday at Hal Henard Gymnasium in Greeneville.
“We came up short on the scoreboard, but we are doing some things better than we were two weeks ago,” said South Greene coach Stephen Gregg. “What we told the girls is there wasn’t one play that lost it for us. It was multiple plays throughout the game.
“I can think of us trying to press, and they threw over us twice. That’s four points we left on the board ... but we’re going in the right direction. We’ve played a really tough schedule.”
The Rebs led 26-21 at halftime and commanded a 40-34 advantage heading into the final period, but the Cats won the pivotal fourth quarter and sneaked out of Hal Henard with a victory.
Alyssa Elswick turned in a splendid 25 points, 13 rebounds, performance for the winning Cats, almost half of the team’s total points in the game. South Greene did a good job defensively on point guard Cassidy Rowe, who had only 7 points, but she also dished out seven assists.
South Greene got balanced scoring from Hailey Brooks with 15, Emma Cutshall with 13 and Addison Williams with 11.
The Rebels had a tough time keeping the taller Cats off the boards as they were outrebounded 26-18.
SHELBY VALLEY (53): Alvin 3-4 0-0 8, Meade 0-4 1-2 2, Alyssa Elswick 11-13 3-6 25, Rowe 3-10 0-0 7, Z.Johnson 3-7 0-0 6, S.Johnson 3-7 0-0 6. TOTALS: 23-43 4-8 53.
SOUTH GREENE (52): Addison Williams 4-6 3-4 11, Hensley 0-3 0-0 0, Hailey Brooks 5-8 4-4 15, Emma Cutshall 5-9 2-3 13, Mullins 1-3 1-2 3, Clark 3-5 0-0 6, Roderick 2-5 0-0 4. TOTALS: 20-39 10-13 52.
3-Point Goals: SV—3 (Alvin 2, Rowe). SG—2 (Brooks, Cutshall).
SHELBY VALLEY 14 7 13 19 — 53
SOUTH GREENE 12 14 14 12 — 52
CONSOLATION JEFFERSON COUNTY 50 DANIEL BOONE 38
Jefferson County took a win over Daniel Boone in the early morning game Friday.
The Patriots took the lead in the second stanza after trailing 11-7 after one period. They slipped into a 16-15 halftime lead, then took command in the third, outscoring the Blazers 18-9 to move into a 36-24 lead after three.
The Lady Patriots were led by Makenzie Alvey with 15 points, Zoie Denton with 13 and Kali McMahan with 12. Daniel Boone countered with 11 points and eight rebounds from Maci Master.
DANIEL BOONE (38): Riddle 2-4 0-0 5, Bacon 3-7 0-1 6, Jenkins 2-5 0-0 5, Richmond 0-1 0-0 0, Walters 2-3 1-3 5, Sarvis 2-3 0-2 4, Maci Master 4-4 3-7 11, Cox 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 16-28 4-13 38.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (50): Fritz 0-1 0-0 0, Satterfield 3-5 0-0 7, Denton 4-5 4-4 13, Bolin 1-4 0-2 2, Alvey 4-13 7-8 15, McMahan 5-12 0-0 12, Loveday 0-5 1-2 1, Johnston 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 17-46 12-16 50.
3-Point Goals: DB—2 (Riddle, Jenkins). JC—4 (McMahan 2, Satterfield, Denton).
DANIEL BOONE 11 4 9 14 — 38
JEFFERSON CO 7 9 18 16 — 50
SIXTH PLACE CLEVELAND 45 MYERS PARK 40
Cleveland High School earned sixth place in the Ladies’ Classic by virtue of a win over Myers Park (N.C.).
Cleveland was in total control most of the way, leading 36-20 at halftime and 45-27 heading into the fourth period. But there was no quit in Myers Park, and they outscored the Raiders 13-0 in the final quarter to tighten things up at the end.
Milah Williams scored 15 points to lead the winners, while Paige Moody chipped in with nine. Cleveland had 10 3-pointers through three periods. Myers Park was led by Anna Giannopoulou with 13 and Mia Xerras with nine.
CLEVELAND (45): Tanner 1-4 0-2 3, Hurst 1-1 2-2 5, Moody 3-4 0-0 9, Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 2-3 1-2 5, Milah Williams 5-6 2-3 15, Westfield 2-7 0-0 6, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 0-4 2-4 2. TOTALS: 14-32 7-13 45.
MYERS PARK (40): Thompson 2-7 0-0 4, Cannie 0-1 0-0 0, Anna Giannopoulou 4-6 5-7 13, Lassiter 0-2 3-4 3, Davis 0-3 0-0 0, Xerras 3-9 0-0 9, Wilson 3-7 0-0 6, Paraison 0-2 1-2 1, Truesdale 2-5 0-0 4. TOTALS: 14-42 9-13 40.
3-Point Goals: CHS—10 (Williams 3, Moody 3, Westfield 2, Tanner, Hurst). MP—3 (Xerras 3).
CLEVELAND 17 19 9 0 — 45
MYERS PARK 16 4 7 13 — 40
FIFTH PLACE BRADLEY CENTRAL 62 SOUTH LAUREL 49
Bradley Central had little problem in racing past South Laurel (Ky.) to earn fifth place in the tournament.
The Bears had a slender 12-10 lead at the first horn, but took off in the second frame and extended their lead to 31-20 by intermission. South Laurel was unable to get the deficit back to single digits the rest of the way.
Bradley was led by Karsee Weber with 19 points, including five 3-pointers. The Bears knocked down 12 3-pointers in the game. Sloan Carpenter had 12 points to assist the offensive effort.
South Laurel got 14 points each from Clara Collins and Skeeter Mabe.
SOUTH LAUREL (49): Clara Collins 5-7 2-2 14, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Turner 4-6 0-2 8, Bundey 2-2 0-0 4, Hoskins 0-2 0-0 0, Cox 1-4 0-0 2, Murray 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 1-2 0-1 2, Presley 2-4 1-1 5, Skeeter Mabe 5-7 3-7 14. TOTALS: 20-36 6-13 49.
BRADLEY CENTRAL (62): Crittenden 3-4 0-1 7, Sloan Carpenter 4-6 1-2 12, Brewer 1-3 0-0 3, Karsee Weber 7-14 0-1 19, Ware 3-7 0-0 6, Lindsey 0-0 1-2 1, Ledford 1-5 0-0 2, Francis 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 2-5 0-0 5, Swick 2-4 0-0 5. TOTALS: 24-51 2-6 62.
3-Point Goals: SL—3 (Collins 2, Mabe). BC—12 (Weber 5, Carpenter 3, Brewer, Jones, Swick).
SOUTH LAUREL 10 10 15 14 — 49
BRADLEY CENTRAL 12 19 17 14 — 62
THIRD PLACE UPPERMAN 65 LARRY A. RYLE 36
Upperman High doesn’t lose often in basketball, so maybe that thrilling two-point loss to Greeneville in the tournament semifinals Thursday stung the Bees. Whatever the case, they came out with guns blazing in the consolation game Friday and romped past Ryle High of Kentucky.
The Bees flew to a 21-9 first quarter lead and never let up, opening a 39-18 halftime spread.
Abigail Johnson scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Upperman. Brooklyn Crouch also scored 20 and had four assists. Jayla Cobb was just a step back with 18 points and four assists in the impressive win over one of Kentucky’s best squads.
Austin Johnson had 10 points as the only double-digit scorer for Ryle High.
UPPERMAN (65): Bass 1-1 0-0 2, Brooklyn Crouch 8-20 1-2 20, Mullins 0-1 0-0 0, Hamilton 1-1 0-0 3, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Conradi 0-0 0-1 0, Jayla Cobb 7-10 1-2 18, Abigail Johnson 8-8 4-6 20, Ella Harnell 1-1 0-1 2. TOTALS 26-43 6-12 65.
RYLE (36): Eubank 2-12 1-2 6, Hill 0-2 0-0 0, Nguyen 0-3 1-2 1, Abby Holtman 3-11 0-1 6, Austin Johnson 3-8 4-5 10, Snider 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 0-0 1-2 1, Carrigan 2-4 2-2 6, Geis 0-1 0-0 0, Baker 2-4 0-0 4. TOTALS: 13-47 9-14 36.
3-Point Goals: UH—7 (Crouch 3, Hamilton, Cobb 3). RH—1 (Eubank).
UPPERMAN 21 18 15 11 — 65
RYLE HIGH 9 9 7 11 — 36