South Laurel of London, Ky., pulled away from North Greene in the fourth quarter and posted a 55-49 victory on Tuesday night to advance to the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic quarterfinals.
The two squads were neck and neck early in the fourth quarter, but North Greene went through a span of over five minutes where the rims were not kind and the shots wouldn’t fall, and the Lady Cardinals were able to gain the upper hand.
The Cards were led by Clara Collins with 15 points while Skeeter Mabe, a middle school seventh grader, netted 14.
North Greene (8-8) got a game-best 20 points from Shelby Davenport. Sonya Wagner scored 15 but sat out many minutes in foul trouble.
The game was knotted at 16 after one period and South Laurel went up 26-24 at halftime. The second half was just as tight until the shots quit falling for the Huskies late.
SOUTH LAUREL (55): Clara Collins 6-9 3-4 15, Miller 2-5 0-0 5, Turner 3-3 1-2 7, Hoskins 0-1 0-0 0, Cox 1-4 3-4 5, Presly 3-5 3-4 9, Skeeter Mabe 4-7 5-7 14. TOTALS: 19-34 15-21 55.
NORTH GREENE (49): Sanders 0-3 0-0 0, English 3-8 0-0 8, Britton 0-1 4-7 4, Gaby 1-3 0-1 2, Shelby Davenport 7-12 3-4 20, Sonya Wagner 7-12 0-0 15, Anderson 0-4 0-0 0. TOTALS: 18-43 7-12 49.
3-Point Goals: SL—2 (Miller, Mabe). NG—6 (Davenport 3, English 2, Wagner).
SOUTH LAUREL 16 10 18 11 — 55
NORTH GREENE 16 8 16 9 — 49
KNOX CATHOLIC 56 SOUTH GREENE 46
Knox Catholic grabbed the upper hand against South Greene in the second quarter and never relinquished it, turning back a mild Rebel rally in the fourth quarter.
The Irish trailed early in the game with the Rebs holding a 15-11 advantage at the first horn, but Catholic caught fire behind the outside shooting of Sydney Mains to outscore the Rebels 18-7 in the second frame and grabbed the lead for keeps at 29-22.
The Rebels had it down to 43-37 after three, and they managed to hang around with a chance to win until the final two minutes.
Mains finished with 16 points for Catholic (9-4). Tinsley Walker scored 13. The Irish nailed 10 3-pointers on the night.
South Greene (6-8) got 15 points from Addison Williams but she was the only Reb in double digit scoring.
KNOX CATHOLIC (56): Williams 1-7 3-5 5, Krueger 2-2 0-0 4, Pettinger 2-4 0-0 5, Tinsley Walker 5-12 0-0 13, Renfree 2-2 1-3 5, Sydney Mains 6-15 0-0 16, Frana 3-8 0-0 8. TOTALS: 21-50 4-8 56.
SOUTH GREENE (46): Addison Williams 5-8 5-12 15, Hensley 3-5 0-0 6, Brooks 3-9 0-0 7, Cutshall 1-7 2-4 5, Mullins 2-4 1-1 6, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Roderick 3-7 0-2 7. TOTALS: 17-40 8-19 46.
3-Point Goals: KC—10 (Mains 4, Walker 3, Frana 2, Pettinger). SG—4 (Brooks, Cutshall, Mullins, Roderick).
KNOX CATHOLIC 11 18 14 13 — 56
SOUTH GREENE 15 7 15 9 — 46
BULLITT EAST 64 SULLIVAN EAST 42
Bullitt East from Kentucky turned in a terrific third quarter to pull away from Sullivan East.
The Chargers (10-1) went in front early, but the East Patriots from Bluff City were hanging around at the half, down 28-21. Bullitt went to work in the third canto and poured in 22 points as they pulled ahead by a 50-33 margin at the horn.
Sporting one of the tallest teams in the tournament, Bullitt East lost 6-6 senior Gracie Merkle to an apparent knee injury in the opening quarter, but still exhibited plenty of firepower.
Emma Egan scored 17 points for the winners while Logan Ortega netted 13 and Anna Rogers had 11. Sullivan East got 11 points from Jenna Hare and eight from Riley Nelson.
SULLIVAN EAST (42): McCarter 3, Hurley 3, Nelson 8, Hicks 6, Jenna Hare 11, Grubb 4, Ashbrook 3, Lunsford 2, Cairnes 2.
BULLITT EAST (64): Logan Ortega 13, Emma Egan 17, Anna Rogers 11, Hughes 4, Pitcock 4, Merkle 2, Reid 6, Mason 3, Tinelli 2, Lyons 2.
3-Point Goals: SE—6 (Hicks 2, MCarter, Hurley, Nelson, Ashbrook). BE—4 (Ortega 3, Rogers).
SULLIVAN EAST 6 15 12 9 — 42
BULLITT EAST 14 14 22 14 — 64
OAK RIDGE 71 PULASKI 64
Oak Ridge has a very young ball club, and they entered the Ladies Classic with a rare losing record, but they showed a lot of spunk in getting past Pulaski County from Dublin, Va.
The Lady Wildcats, a perennial state power in girls basketball, has played a rugged schedule, including a trip to the Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona, but they withstood a fourth quarter rally by Pulaski and chalked up another Classic victory.
Three times down the stretch Pulaski cut the deficit to two points, but each time Oak Ridge answered. The final time was at 63-61 with 1:45 left, but Oak Ridge got two free throws from Ayana Porter and two more clutch tosses from Semaj Clark to build the lead back to six and hold on for victory.
Clark led Oak Ridge (5-6) with 15, while freshmen Porter scored 14 and another freshman, Ze’Yana Stewart, netted 11. The Cougars (4-2) got 17 points from Ally Fleenor, 14 from Hannah Keefer and 10 from Keslyn Secrist.
Oak Ridge led 38-26 at halftime, but Pulaski stormed back to close to 50-46 heading down the home stretch.
PULASKI (64): Ally Fleenor 17, Russell 6, Hannah Keefer 14, Huff 7, Lawson 8, Keslyn Secrist 10, Vest 2.
OAK RIDGE (71): Johnson 9, Strickland 7, Ze’Yana Stewart 11, Ayana Porter 14, Semaj Clark 15, Cleveland 6, Hart 5, Green 5.
3-Point Goals: PHS—5 (Huff 2, Lawson 2, Secrist). OR—6 (Porter 2, Strickland, Stewart, Cleveland, Hart).
PULASKI 9 17 20 18 — 64
OAK RIDGE 14 24 12 21 — 71
RYLE 76 GRAINGER 60
Larry Ryle High School from Union, Ky., handed the Grainger Lady Grizzlies only their second loss of the season.
The Raiders (9-2) got a standout 26-point performance from Abby Holtman, including five 3-pointers, on their way to victory. Austin Johnson threw down 15 more points and Sarah Baker chipped in with 10.
Grainger (12-2) was led by Sydnie Hayes with 18 points, Audrey Stratton with 13 and Maddie Hurst with 12.
The Grizz led throughout the opening period and held a 19-16 lead at the break. Ryle turned on the steam in the second, outscoring the Grizz 23-10 to take a 39-29 halftime advantage, and they continued to add on to that advantage in the second half.
It was a 3-point show as a total of 17 long ones tickled the nets, nine by Grainger and eight by Ryle.
RYLE (76): Eubank 9, Nguyen 3, Abby Holtman 26, Austin Johnson 15, Snider 7, Jones 2, Carrigan 4, Sarah Baker 10.
GRAINGER (60): Audrey Stratton 13, Rutherford 1, Tanner 7, Barker 2, Maddie Hurst 12, Sydnie Hayes 18, M.Hurst 7.
3-Point Goals: RHS—8 (Holtman 5, Eubank, Johnson, Snider). GHS—9 (Stratton 3, Hayes 4, Tanner, M.Hurst).
RYLE 16 23 22 15 — 76
GRAINGER 19 10 17 14 — 60
UPPERMAN 48 SHELBY VALLEY 42
The Upperman Lady Bees from Baxter, Tenn., another perennial state tournament contender, earned a quarterfinal berth against Oak Ridge on Wednesday.
The Bees (11-1) moved ahead 18-10 after one quarter and maintained that eight-point spread throughout the second and third period. Shelby Valley got within five points down the stretch but the Bees never gave up the lead.
Abigail Johnson dropped in 18 points to lead Upperman while Brooklyn Crouch and Jayla Cobb each contributed 13. Alyssa Elswick scored 16 for Shelby Valley (8-3).
UPPERMAN (48): Brooklyn Crouch 13, Mullins 2, Conrad 2, Jayla Cobb 13, Abigail Johnson 18.
SHELBY VALLEY (42): Alvin 9, Looney 8, Alyssa Elswick 16, Rowe 7, Johnson 2.
3-Point Goals: UHS—3 (Cobb 2, Crouch). SV—6 (Alvin 3, Looney 2, Rowe).
UPPERMAN 18 12 7 11 — 48
SHELBY VALLEY 10 12 7 13 — 42
BRADLEY 52 MYERS PARK 44
Bradley Central’s Bearettes remain unbeaten on the year at 11-0 after a hard-fought win over Myers Park High of Charlotte, N.C.
Hannah Jones poured in 23 points, while Karsee Weber hit six 3-pointers for 18 points to lead Bradley. Harmonie Ware added nine points.
Myers Park countered with 12 points from Sidney Paraison and 11 from Reese Wilson.
The two squads played it close most of the way. The Bears led 29-22 at intermission, but the Mustangs closed to within 40-38 going into the final period. Bradley was able to maintain a slender lead through the rest of the contest.
Bradley advances to play Rile High of Kentucky in Wednesday’s quarterfinal round.
BRADLEY CENTRAL (52): Carpenter 0-3 0-0 0, Brewer 1-3 0-0 2 Lowe 0-0 0-0 0, Karsee Weber 6-12 0-0 18, Ware 4-6 0-0 9, Lindsey 0-0 0-0 0, Ledford 0-3 0-0 0, Hannah Jones 9-13 5-6 23, Swick 0-3 0-0 0. TOTALS: 20-43 5-6 52.
MYERS PARK (44): Thompson 1-4 0-0 2, Cannie 0-0 0-0 0, Giannopoulou 4-11 0-0 8, Lassiter 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 3-4 0-0 7, Xerras 1-7 0-0 2, McDaniel 0-0 0-0 0, Reese Wilson 5-8 0-0 11, Sidney Paraison 5-5 2-2 12, Truesdale 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 20-40 2-2 44.
3-Point Goals: BC—7 (Weber 6, Ware). MP—2 (Davis, Wilson).
BRADLEY CENTRAL 13 16 11 12 — 52
MYERS PARK 14 8 16 6 — 44