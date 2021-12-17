The Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic, featuring top high school girls basketball teams from across the Southeast, will be held Dec. 27-31 at Hal Henard Gymnasium.
This year’s tournament is expanding to 20 teams. Local teams will participate, while other squads from Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky will play.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at a discounted price or at full price at the door. Five-day passes are available at Greeneville Parks & Recreation, the Greene County Partnership and all local Andrew Johnson Bank locations.
Patron and Individual Sponsorships are available and make a great stocking stuffer for any sports fan for Christmas.
A Patron Sponsorship includes two passes to all five days of the Classic, reserved seating and two passes to the hospitality room. Cost is $150.
An Individual Sponsorship includes one pass for all five days of the Classic, reserved seating and one pass to the hospitality room. Cost is $75.
A Weekly tournament pass is $45 and daily admission is $10 and $7 for students and seniors. For more information, call Butch Patterson or Tim Bowman at 423-638-3144 or visit the event website at www.ajblc.com