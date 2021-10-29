CHATTANOOGA — The third state tournament trip in Chuckey-Doak history ended the same place as the previous two — the final four.
The Lady Black Knights fell behind early and couldn’t catch up in Thursday’s Class A semifinal match, falling to Merrol Hyde 3-0 at Baylor School.
Sydney Arreza found the back of the net twice for the Lady Hawks (17-2-1), who owned a 21-1 advantage in total shots taken. Twelve of those shots were on goal, with senior Breanna Roberts making nine saves in her final Chuckey-Doak match.
Marci Merrill, a two-time All-State selection, also saw her high school career end with the defeat. She finished this season with 42 goals.
“Obviously, it’s not the result we wanted, but I’m so stinking proud of these girls,” C-D coach Anna Ricker said. “We’re incredibly young except those two seniors, and those two seniors are amazing soccer players, amazing young ladies, amazing students … unfortunately, they were just a better team tonight than we were.”
Arreza doubled Merrol Hyde’s lead to 2-0 in the 28th minute. Reagan Hudson crossed to the right side of the 6-yard box, where Arreza finished into the upper right 90.
In the 49th minute, Arreza found an opening to take a 20-yard shot, which landed just inside the near post to make it a three-score game.
The Lady Hawks’ first score came on an own goal, as the Lady Black Knights deflected a shot by Julia Lewis into the net in the 15th minute.
Kylie Malone took Chuckey-Doak’s only shot just 1:18 later, but Hadley Marshall saved the equalizer. Malone later left the game with a hip injury and didn’t return.
And while the earlier rain had soaked the pitch, Ricker didn’t blame that for Chuckey-Doak’s inability to create chances.
“I think their back line was incredibly fast and they were just staying step for step with Marci,” Ricker said. “And they’re an incredible passing team. Very, very fast.”
Chuckey-Doak finished the year 17-4-1 overall, winning its first region title since 2005. And the veteran coach’s final message was simple — don’t cry because it’s over; smile because it happened.
“Last year, we realized we needed to get faster. And this year, we realize we have to get a better touch and pass a whole lot better,” Ricker said. “I’m so thankful for the support of Chuckey-Doak High School and all the parents. It’s been amazing, the support we’ve had.”
The Lady Hawks will face Alcoa in Saturday’s state championship match, the same Alcoa team Chuckey-Doak defeated 4-0 to win the Region 1-A crown.