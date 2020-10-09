The Chuckey-Doak Lady Black Knights lost 7-1 at Morristown West on Thursday.
Morristown West led 2-0 before Chuckey-Doak’s Madison Marion sent a through ball to Jessica Morrison, who scored to make it 2-1 at halftime.
The Lady Black Knights end the regular season at 8-6-1 overall and head into the District 1-A tournament next week as the No. 1 seed.
MIDDLE SCHOOL SOCCER Chuckey-Doak 7, Providence 0
The Chuckey-Doak Middle School Lady Black Knights capped their regular season with a win over the Providence Academy Lady Knights.
The Black Knights got the scoring going in the fifth minute when Tavyn Southerland sent a through ball to Lindsey Rojas, who placed the ball into the back of the net.
Eight minutes later, Southerland sent a ball across the goal that Abby Hoxie buried into the back of the net.
In the 21st minute, Southerland collected her third assist of the half when she sent a ball to the back post that was poked in by Alyssa Gaby for a 3-0 lead.
In the 24th minute, Layla Fox sent a chipping through ball over the defense where Hoxie ran on and smashed the ball past the keeper for her second goal and 4-0 halftime lead.
In the second half, the Lady Black Knights kept up the tempo and Southerland found her first goal of the night from a through ball by Fox in the 37th minute.
Sixty seconds later, Southerland found Rojas for her second goal of the night.
The final goal of the night came in the 45th minute when Southerland collected the ball in the midfield area and outran the defense and placed the ball in the corner for her second goal.
The Lady Black Knight defense of Kylee Askew, Kaigan Liebers, Isabelle Karriker, Matia Wright, Josalyn Treadway and Lily Roberts allowed just two shots.
The Lady Black Knights (6-1-2) will take a fall break before returning for postseason play.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL Greeneville 42, John Sevier 8
Carson Quillen ran for 260 yards and five touchdowns on 18 carries to lead Greeneville.
Quillen also completed two of eight passes for 29 yards.
On defense, Quillen had five tackles and also returned an interception 72 yards for a TD.
Drew Armbrister led Greeneville with seven tackles, John Ridinger had four, CJ Reyes had three, and Brayden Weems had two and a sack.