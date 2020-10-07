The Chuckey-Doak Lady Black Knights honored their four seniors – Lily Gosnell, Carissa Dailey, Madison Marion and Jessica Morrison – and defeated Sullivan South 9-0 on Tuesday night.
Marci Merrill led the Lady Black Knight offense with a hat trick. Morrison and Marion both had productive nights with two goals and three assists and two goals and two assists, respectively. Freshman Kylie Malone had two goals and one assist.
Chuckey-Doak keeper Breanna Roberts made four saves. The Lady Black Knight defense was led by Gosnell and Dailey.
The Lady Black Knights (8-5-1) finish the regular season at Morristown West on Thursday.
GOLF Collier District MVP
North Greene’s Aidan Collier has been named Region 1 District 2 golf most valuable player, while Jason Lowe has been named coach of the year.
Other members of the all-district team include Peyton Wilder (Cumberland Gap), Rickey Compton (North Greene), Daniel Worley (South Greene), Isaac Hoese (South Greene), Paxton Cole (Cumberland Gap), Jeshua Crawford (North Greene) and Tilynn Willett (West Greene).
Cayden Walker of Cumberland Gap has been named girls MVP. She is joined on the all-district team by Lucy Shockley (Claiborne), Hayley Holt (Claiborne), Ella Compton (Claiborne), Lindsey Howlett (South Greene) and Rachel Aiken (South Greene).
Claiborne’s Scott Payne is the girls coach of the year.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL South Greene 27, Church Hill 0
The South Greene Rebels ran their record to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play on Thursday.
South Greene held Church Hill to just 54 yards offense – 37 through the air, 17 on the ground.
The Rebels had four interceptions. Jase Roderick had two and returned one 62 yards for a touchdown, while Trey Gentry and Nash Rader had the others.
Zeke Rader led South Greene with six tackles, while Zack Ricker had five and a sack. Jeff Dotson, Seth Franklin and Gentry each had four tackles, and Braxton Wilhoit and Zack Bledsoe each had three.
Offensively, South Greene had 215 yards – 177 passing, 98 rushing.
Jacob Susong completed five of nine passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Roderick had three catches for 76 yards and a TD, while Dotson had a 32-yard TD catch.
Rader had 34 yards rushing and a TD on 11 carries, and Gentry had 55 yards on five carries.
In a game of unbeatens, South Greene will travel to Chuckey-Doak at 6 p.m. Thursday.