The Chuckey-Doak Lady Black Knights soccer team got their third win in a row 2-1 over the homestanding Cosby Lady Eagles on Tuesday.
The Lady Black Knights scored first in the 23rd minute when senior Madison Marion got fouled in the box and took her own penalty kick, slotting it into the right corner.
The Lady Eagles answered within minutes when a handball was called in the box and Leah Murray tied the match 1-1.
In the 35th minute, Chuckey-Doak’s Marci Merrill won the ball in the middle then carried in out wide. She whipped a cross in and Marion headed the ball over the keeper’s hands, making it 2-1.
The remaining 45 minutes of the match went back and forth.
The Lady Black Knight defense was led by seniors Lily Gosnell and Carissa Dailey along with freshmen Bailea Gilland and Naomi Merrill.
Junior keeper Breanna Roberts, fresh off the injured list, tallied 15 saves, several being crucial late in the second half.
The midfield was dominated in the second half by senior Jessica Morrison and freshman Kylie Malone.
The Lady Black Knights will host Sullivan Central on Thursday.
Greeneville Tops D-B 6-1
The Greeneville soccer team defeated Dobyns Bennett on Tuesday by a score of 6-1.
The Lady Devils were led in scoring by Macy Vermillion and Skylar Mitchel with a pair of goals each. Lindsey Cook had a goal and an assist on the night. Kendyl Foshie tallied the final goal of the night.
Delana DeBusk, Anna Shaw, Anne Marie Konieczny and Molly Hartman each added an assist.
Lauren Miller held the Indians at bay only allowing the single goal which occurred off of a deflection. The backline led by Lauren Thomas, Brylee Tweed, Anna Johnson and Chloe Treadway assisted in the effort of keeping the Indians out of the net.
Greeneville held a 15-5 shot advantage over Dobyns Bennett.
The junior varsity Lady Devils won by a score of 3-0. Molly Hartman had a pair of goals while Abi Kate Moore added the third.
The win brings the Lady Devils to a 3-3 record, 1-0 in the conference. Greeneville will host Jefferson County on Thursday night at 6:00pm at Tusculum University