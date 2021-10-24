AFTON — Good luck keeping Kylie Malone off the pitch.
COVID and a hip injury have already tried and failed this year. She overcame both for moments like Saturday night.
With the score tied and Chuckey-Doak’s season on the line, Malone delivered the game-winning goal that eventually allowed the Lady Black Knights to clinch the program’s third state tournament berth with a 2-1 victory over Cumberland Gap.
“Feels like a movie, doesn’t it?” Chuckey-Doak coach Anna Ricker said.
Malone’s moment certainly did. Marci Merrill took a shot from the box in the 67th minute that Lady Panther keeper Natalie Johnson appeared to save.
But the ball bounced just in front of Malone, who struck it with her right foot into the lower left corner for the go-ahead score.
“When I saw they were about to play the ball, I saw that I had that wide open gap, so I sprinted as hard as I could through there, and I just kicked it,” Malone said. “It was amazing.”
Chuckey-Doak (16-3-1) didn’t allow any more good looks at the goal the remainder of the match.
THE MOTTO
A rare deficit on the scoreboard didn’t faze the Lady Black Knights, who have shut out opponents in 14 of their 16 wins. After all, they’ve lived by a simple mantra this season — they score one, we’ll score two.
Allyson Brock gave Cumberland Gap (16-6) the lead in the 48th minute, sending a heavily contested shot in the box past the keeper.
Bailea Gilland, normally a defensive mid, then became more involved in the Lady Black Knights’ attack. After trailing 15 minutes, the strategy paid off better than Ricker could’ve imagined.
Standing roughly 30 yards from the goal, Gilland launched a shot just beyond the keeper’s reach, as the equalizer bounced off her gloves and into the goal.
“That shot from Bailea, man, we describe shots as rockets and all those things, but that was a laser,” Ricker said. “I don’t think anybody would stop that. She put the team on her shoulders and wanted to stay in it.”
SENIOR LEADERSHIP
Cumberland Gap had scoring looks in the first half, but senior keeper Breanna Roberts reacted every time. After going high and low for her first two saves, Roberts extended her right arm to deflect a 25th-minute shot at the last possible moment. Roberts finished with eight saves.
“Without her, it would’ve been a whole different story,” Ricker said. “She made some incredible saves tonight.”
Merrill, a two-time Class A All-State selection, took a team-high 11 shots for the Lady Black Knights. Having scored 40 goals already this year, she tallied an assist on Malone’s game-winner.
“I’m so proud of our team,” Merrill said. “It’s a young team. There’s a lot of sophomores and freshmen who start. I’m super excited we’re going to state.”
THEY SAID IT
Merrill: “I didn’t get to go to state in 2017 because I was in eighth grade. We always talked about going to state all throughout the years and then my senior year, we finally get to go. You can’t describe the feeling, it’s amazing.”
Malone: “It’s a dream come true … It was a big transition (after my injury) going from starting to barely anything at all. It was really hard, but scoring that goal and that bicycle kick earlier this week, it’s really given me some hope.”
Ricker: “State tournaments are just life changing moments. You’ll never forget them, never forget who you go with. We’ll be family forever.”