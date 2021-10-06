AFTON — Anna Ricker didn’t shed a tear on senior night Monday.
No needed to be sad, as far as she was concerned. The veteran coach knew Chuckey-Doak had a lot of fight, and hopefully a lot of season, left.
The Lady Black Knights extended their season at least two weeks with Tuesday’s triumph, clinching a district championship and region semifinal berth with their 12th shutout win. Chuckey-Doak finished its regular season with a 3-0 win over University High at Anna S. Ricker Soccer Field to finish first in the District 1-A standings.
One night after honoring seniors Marci Merrill and Breanna Roberts, Chuckey-Doak (12-3-1, 3-0-1 District 1-A) took another step toward its fifth straight district title.
With just three teams in the district, the Lady Black Knights await the winner of No. 2 seed University High and No. 3 seed West Greene for the District 1-A championship match.
“I’ve been waiting on this team for a while,” Ricker said. “I watched all these girls when they first started the middle school team here. They’ve worked really, really hard.”
Merrill made her first goal look easy. In the 10th minute, she dribbled through the defense on a counter attack before sending the ball past the keeper into the left corner.
She scored unassisted again 18 minutes later, freeing herself for a straightaway shot from the top of the 18-yard box. Merrill’s 34th goal of the season sailed into the lower left corner for a 2-0 halftime lead.
”Marci’s the heart and soul of the team basically,” Ricker said. “She’s meant the world to the team, honestly the hardest worker here … practice, games, school, just a super hard worker who does the right thing. She’ll take the weight of the world on her shoulders and go score.”
Aliah Campbell delivered a dagger in the 44th minute. Faith Rice ran down the side and crossed the ball into the 18, where Campbell shot low and away.
NOT THIS TIME
Unlike the teams’ 2-2 draw at Johnson City earlier this year, in which Chuckey-Doak played with only 13 players due to illness, the Buccaneers couldn’t get much going Tuesday night. Chuckey-Doak’s back four of Niome Merrill, Tavyn Southerland, Kalee Delotto and Hope Rice once again drew praise from their coach.
And the chances UH did get, Roberts was waiting. The Lady Black Knights’ senior goalkeeper finished with eight saves.
“Doesn’t matter who we’re playing, Breanna is the toughest girl out there, willing to sacrifice whatever she can to make a save for us,” Ricker said. “And I’m not sure we’ve ever had a team where the back four played this well together. They communicate with each other and look to each other, trust each other, just playing like a well-oiled machine.”
Bailea Gilland took a team-high seven shots against the Buccaneers. Campbell appeared to break the scoreless tie early, but an offside call negated the goal.
UP NEXT
The Lady Black Knights host University High or West Greene for the District 1-A championship on Oct. 14. West Greene travels to UH on Tuesday for the right to face C-D and qualify for regionals.