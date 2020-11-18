West Greene coach Betsy Shaw, starting her third season at the helm of the Lady Buffs, looks toward the upcoming season with hopes that the team will continue the improvement they’ve shown during her first two campaigns.
Only two players are gone from last year’s team – one graduated and one transferred to Michigan – so there will be more experience on this squad than the coach has had during her tenure at West Greene.
“I don’t feel we’re playing with just freshmen and sophomores now, like we did the past two years,” the coach said when talking about the current team of Lady Buffs. “Experience should help us. But we are behind in practice. We normally use the summer to work on fundamentals. We couldn’t do that this year (because of COVID), so we’re having to do some work now on the basics. There just isn’t enough time.”
While the summer was a waste because of COVID, the players were expected to work out on their own, and Coach Shaw says they should be in good physical shape.
“We’ve been running the hill (the streets behind West Greene High) for a long time now,” she said. “We’ve run with weights. If nothing else, we want to be able to get up and down the floor and not get tired. You have to be in shape to finish games. The girls should be in shape now.”
Alison Davis graduated and Rianna Siders transferred, but the rest of last year’s roster returns, and they are now a year older with some playing time under their belts.
“We are still basically young, because we have only two seniors,” the coach said. “We have several coming back this year who played for us during last season.”
Coach Shaw sees the improvement in her team, but she knows that it takes time.
“I can always commend them on how hard they play, because they do,” she said. “We improved on turnovers, cutting them from 30 a game to 20. That’s still too many, but we are improving. Something we’ve been focusing on is how to finish a game. Last year we lost nine games by 11 points or less. We wanted to focus on not being tired in the fourth quarter, what to do when, what’s a good shot vs. a great shot. There’s a lot of little things. If we had won half of those we lost by 11 or less, well …”
Senior Christianna Ricker returns after starting at point guard most of last year. She will be key to the offense. Brooke Atchison is the other senior. She will also be looked upon for leadership.
Freshman Madi Brown made an immediate impact last year and showed she could score. In fact, her efforts during the year earned her an all-county berth
Another freshman, Kinsley Ellenburg, also showed great promise in the post, but an ankle injury sidelined her for much of the second half of the year. She will be returning this year.
“After Kinsley got hurt, we didn’t have much of a post presence,” Coach Shaw said. “We want that to change. We want the guards to distribute the ball more and play the inside-outside game.”
Tayli Rader did handle a lot of scoring inside the lane, and the coach wants the junior to get plenty of touches this season.
“She’s a good passer, and she passed sometimes last year instead of shooting,” she grinned. “We want her to shoot it if she has the ball in the paint.”
Megan Daniels also returns for her junior year and was a regular last season.
“Megan sets the standard for hard work,” the coach said. “She might score 20, or she might score one bucket, but she would always work hard on defense for you.”
The Buffs often played a four-guard offense last year, especially when Ellenburg wasn’t playing. On defense, the team often played zone because the situations dictated that.
“I would much rather play man, but there is a time and place for zone so we had to go that route,” Shaw added.
Junior Breanna Cloran and sophomores Hailey Ripley, Mara Reagan, Taylor Lawson and Breanna Ellis are looking for playing time as well.
The Lady Buffs are stuck in what has proven over the years to be one of the toughest Class 2A districts in the state. This year will be no different, with Grainger, Greeneville and South Greene all expected to be strong clubs.
“We want to make the top tier teams prepare when they play us,” Shaw said. “We have some talent, too and we don’t care who we play. We’ll go out there with the mindset to win. We’re taking little steps each year and trying to improve every time out. We’ve worked on leadership. We need leaders. A lot of the girls have worked out on their own this summer, and for that I’m proud. We’re not together yet, because that takes time. But we’ll get there.”
The Buffs open with a Hall of Fame game at Cocke County, then play game at Hampton and Sullivan South, so they should quickly know what areas need more focus.
WEST GREENE LADY BUFFALOES
Name Grade
Christianna Ricker Sr.
Brooke Atchison Sr.
Tayli Rader Jr.
Megan Daniels Jr.
Breanna Cloren Jr.
Hailey Ripley So.
Mara Reagan So.
Taylor Lawson So.
Breanna Ellis So.
Kinsley Ellenburg So.
Madi Brown So.
Abbey Cox Fr.
Alissa Lawson Fr.
Courtnee Jones Fr.
Laci Jordan Fr.
Alyson Ball Fr.
Megan Atchison Fr.
LADY BUFFALOES 2020-21 SCHEDULE
(Home games in CAPS)
Nov. 24-28 – Hardee’s Classic at David Crockett
Dec. 1 – at Washburn
Dec. 3 – VOLUNTEER
Dec. 4 – CLINCH
Dec. 8 – CHUCKEY-DOAK
Dec. 13 – at Claiborne
Dec. 14 – at North Greene
Dec. 15 – CHEROKEE
Dec. 26-31 – Ladies Classic at Greeneville
Jan. 5 – SOUTH GREENE
Jan. 7 – at Clinch
Jan. 8 – at Grainger
Jan. 12 – GREENEVILLE
Jan. 15 – at Cumberland Gap
Jan. 18 – at Cherokee
Jan. 19 – WASHBURN
Jan. 26 – at Chuckey-Doak
Jan. 29 – CLAIBORNE
Feb. 2 – at South Greene
Feb. 5 – GRAINGER
Feb. 6 – at Volunteer
Feb. 9 – at Greeneville
Feb. 12 – CUMBERLAND GAP
Feb. 15 – NORTH GREENE