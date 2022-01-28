West Greene’s Lady Buffs spotted Cherokee a 13-point lead in the third quarter before roaring back to grab a 56-50 victory in a non-conference affair with a neighboring rival Thursday night at Jimmy Jones Gymnasium.
The Buffs made it a clean sweep as the boys did basically everything right in romping to a 61-29 blowout of the Chiefs.
West Greene takes tonight off, but has three key games next week. They are home to Happy Valley in a district affair on Tuesday, travel to Johnson County for another district contest next Friday, then go to county rival North Greene on Saturday, Feb. 5.
NO YELLING, BUT BUFFS GOT THE MESSAGE
Lady Buffs Coach Betsy Shaw didn’t need to yell at her players at halftime, even though they were on the short end of a 31-20 score.
“I do yell at them sometimes, but tonight at halftime I just basically told them, ‘girls, if you want to win, you’ve got to sharpen up on defense, and stop letting them have second and third shots,’” Shaw said. “They came out and did that. They showed a lot of fight, and they really wanted to win. You could see it in the way they played and how the girls on the bench reacted.”
Senior Megan Daniels turned in a game to remember, scoring 22 points to lead all scorers in the contest. But maybe just as important was the leadership she showed to the team and how hard she played on defense, her coach said.
“Megan was locked in on defense in the second half,” Shaw noted. “Morgan (Brown) was, too. The entire team seemed to be locked in, really. I’m so proud of their character. Last year we won one game. This year we’ve won 12 as of now. They could have just quit after last year, but they came back and are learning how to win ball games.”
Three buckets from Cherokee’s Anna Howck to start the second half left Cherokee with a 37-24 advantage at the 4:33 mark of the third period. That’s when the rally began.
The Lady Buffs finished out the third period on a 10-3 run and closed to within 40-36 at the horn. Cherokee’s Emma Howck hit a basket to start the fourth and lift the Chiefs to a 42-36 lead, but Daniels nailed a 3-pointer from deep, Tayli Rader hit a free throw, and Abbey Cox hit a three from deep for her only points of the night that put the home team ahead for keeps at 43-42.
Before the smoke cleared Brown had bucketed two shots, the last on a fast break after a steal, and suddenly the Buffs were in charge at 47-42 while Cherokee called time out to figure what in the world happened.
It was interesting the rest of the way, and the Chiefs did work into a tie at 50-50 on two foul shots from Macy McDavid with 1:33 left. But a free throw from Hailey Ripley put West Greene back in front, and after a Cherokee missed shot, Ripley was fouled again and made both tosses to up the lead to 53-50. The Chiefs missed another 3-point attempt with 11 seconds to go and Taylor Lawson got the rebound and was fouled, making both charity tosses to put the victory on ice.
Daniels was the only Buff in double figures with 22, but Brown and Lawson each had seven. Rader grabbed off eight rebounds as West Greene improves to 12-13 overall.
Cherokee (11-11) got 18 points from Anna Howck and 12 from Emma Howck.
CHEROKEE (50): Ringley 8, McDavid 3, Emma Howck 12, Gilliam 2, Anna Howck 18, Markham 1, Sanders 3, Howe 3.
WEST GREENE (56): Ellis 0, Megan Daniels 22, Brown 7, Rader 6, Lawson 7, Cox 3, Cloran 5, Bryant 3, Ripley 3.
3-Point Goals: CHS—7 (Ringley 2, A.Howck 2, E.Howck, Sanders, Howe). WG—5 (Daniels 2, Brown, Cox, Cloran).
CHEROKEE 17 14 9 10 — 50
WEST GREENE 12 8 16 20 — 56
BOYS WEST GREENE 61 CHEROKEE 29
The West Greene boys improved to 10-7 on the season with a 61-29 conquest of the winless Chiefs (0-21).
This one was never in doubt after the opening quarter as West Greene struck quickly, opening up an 18-7 lead by the first rest stop. Post Ethan Turner had his way in the paint on offense with nine first period points, finishing with a game-best 15 on the night and made it a double-double by grabbing 11 rebounds.
The outcome was solidified in the second period as the Buffs outscored their guests 20-8 to take a 38-12 halftime advantage, holding Cherokee to only one field goal in the quarter.
A 57-18 advantage after three quarters meant the mercy rule went into effect with a non-stop clock in the final period.
Joshi Haase finished with 11 points, Austin Wampler had 10 and Drake McIntyre and Leyton Frye scored eight each for the winners.
Cherokee was led by Colton McLain with 13 points.
CHEROKEE (29): Colton McLain 13, Henley 2, Ryan 6, Chandler 5, Jones 1, Elliott 2.
WEST GREENE (61): McIntyre 8, Frye 8, Joshi Haase 11, Ethan Turner 15, K.Williams 5, Austin Wampler 10, A.Williams 2, McCamey 2.
3-Point Goals: CHS—4 (McLain 2, Ryan, Chandler). WG—2 (Haase, K.Williams).
CHEROKEE 7 5 6 11 — 29
WEST GREENE 18 20 19 4 — 61