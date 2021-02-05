MOSHEIM — Not many players give the Grainger Lady Grizzlies problems on the basketball court but West Greene’s Tayli Rader did just that in Friday’s game.
Rader scored 14 points for the Lady Buffaloes and Kinsley Ellenburg added 10 but it wasn’t enough as the fifth-ranked Lady Grizzlies won 81-37.
The game was tight through the first half of the first period but Grainger reeled off 12 points in a row to push its lead to 25-6 and the Lady Buffs never recovered.
“Tayli is really skilled and works very, very hard,” West Greene coach Betsy Shaw said.
Shaw was disappointed in the way her team played in the first half.
“We didn’t show up. It looked like we were still in the locker room,” she said. “Grainger didn’t miss many shots and we couldn’t get any stops.”
The Lady Buffs play at Greeneville on Tuesday.
BOYS Grainger 75 West Greene 56
The boys game between West Greene and Grainger was a shooters’ contest between the Buffaloes’ Leyton Frye and the Grizzlies’ Jaxon Williams.
Frye scored 21 points as he seemed to be all over the court draining shots, but Williams countered with 31 points to help the Grizzlies prevail.
The game was a close affair until the third period. West Greene only trailed 35-30 but then Grainger exploded for a 16-2 run over the next three minutes.
The Buffs answered by closing the third with a 12-3 run but the Grizzlies hit three of their 10 3-pointers for the game in the fourth period to stop any further damage.
“We fought and scratched to be get back into it but Grainger just made some big shots,” West Greene coach Jacob Deal said. “It seemed like up until that point, we were one or two possessions from getting back into it but they would hit a three in crucial moments for them. In return, we needed to answer and we didn’t.”
In addition to Frye’s 21 points, Ethan Turner scored 14 points for the Buffs.
Deal said Frye continues to improve his game and Turner is also a reliable player for his squad.
“Leyton is getting better every game. He is settling into the point guard position and starting to take shots when he needs to take them,” he said. “He can create his own shot more now than he did before and even though I think he still has a way to go, he will get there.
“Right now if I need to get the ball into someone’s hands to take a shot, it would be either him or Ethan Turner.”
West Greene travels to Greeneville on Tuesday night.