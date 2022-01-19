MOSHEIM — Drake McIntyre faced a tough assignment.
With four fouls, he had to be careful while guarding the opponent’s leading scorer. He did that and much more, helping West Greene fight past Johnson County 61-55 at Jimmy Jones Gymnasium on Wednesday night.
The win gave West Greene (9-7, 3-1 District 1-2A) its eighth win in nine outings and kept the Buffaloes within one game of Chuckey-Doak, which brings a 4-0 district record to Mosheim on Friday.
McIntyre re-entered late to guard Zack Parsons, who had 15 points through three quarters. But against McIntyre, Parsons scored just one field goal in the fourth quarter.
The Buffaloes led 53-49 with 2:13 remaining when McIntyre drew a charge. Leyton Frye went full court and hit a reverse layup five seconds later for a six-point lead, and McIntyre’s free throws made it 57-49.
“I challenged him when he came to the bench … he told me he was ready to go,” West Greene coach Allen Tolliver said. “Huge for him to battle through that adversity. Love to see him overcome that.”
McIntyre scored his sixth point on a layup with 1:18 left, giving West Greene a 59-52 lead.
Graham Reece’s second 3-pointer in a 42-second span kept Johnson County (7-12, 2-2) within 59-55, but the Buffaloes didn’t allow anything after that.
“That’s something I like to see,” Tolliver said. “We can rely on our defense more than we could at the beginning of the year. That’ll pay off in the long run … just a completely different ball team than we saw two months ago.”
Frye led the Buffaloes with 23 points, hitting three layups in the final 3:43 of the first half including an and-one. The third beat the buzzer by two seconds and gave West Greene a 34-29 halftime lead. Frye went 4-of-4 from the field in the third quarter.
Joshi Haase added 12 points, and Ethan Turner had 10. Turner’s three-point play put West Greene up 28-26 in the second quarter, and the Buffaloes never trailed again.
Haase hit an early 3-pointer before his fourth-quarter layup with 7:22 left made it 53-47. But West Greene went 5:14 before its next field goal.
Parsons led the Longhorns with 17 points and Preston Greer had 12. Dalton Robinson matched Reece with two 3-pointers and finished with 10 points.
WG 13 21 17 10 — 61
JC 15 14 16 10 — 55
WG (61): Leyton Frye 23, Joshi Haase 12, Ethan Turner 10, Drake McIntyre 6, Kaeden Williams 6, Austin Wampler 2, Ashton Williams 2.
JC (55): Zack Parsons 17, Preston Greer 12, Dalton Robinson 10, Connor Simcox 8, Graham Reece 6, Austin West 2.
3-pointers: Graham Reece 2, Dalton Robinson 2, Joshi Haase.
GIRLS WEST GREENE 46 JOHNSON COUNTY 34
West Greene’s Tayli Rader didn’t hit a field goal in the first half, mainly because she was too busy setting up her teammates.
Johnson County knew of her ability to drive, so Rader simply dished the ball outside.
Rader got her turn in the second half, and the Lady Buffaloes put away Johnson County.
“A lot of teams realize she’s really good at driving and finishing around the rim, so she’s worked on driving and kicking,” West Greene coach Betsy Shaw said. “They had someone stay and help every time she drove, so she noticed it and she kicked. That’s why you see all those other girls scoring.”
Taylor Lawson did most of her damage in the first half, scoring 10 of her game-high 14 points. After hitting 4-of-6 free throws in the first quarter, Lawson hit three layups in the second quarter. Her third came on a second chance, and Morgan Brown’s fast-break bucket helped the Lady Buffs (10-9, 2-2 District 1-2A) take a 23-14 lead to the locker room.
“Dang, she finished around the rim tonight,” Shaw said of Lawson. “We hit her with the pads every single day, but it’s good to see it in a game setting that she can finish.”
And Rader had several other options. Abbey Cox buried two 3-pointers in the second quarter, helping expand West Greene’s lead from 9-7 to 19-9.
Megan Daniels hit from deep early to pull West Greene even 5-5, and the Lady Buffs never trailed again. Daniels’ second triple began a 9-0 West Greene run which made it 32-17 in the third quarter.
Rader scored three transition layups in the third quarter, two off steals. Her final basket put West Greene ahead 43-32 with two minutes remaining.
Johnson County (0-15, 0-4) closed the gap to 39-32 in the fourth quarter on Aubree Glenn’s layup with 3:29 to play. But the Lady Longhorns couldn’t get any closer.
Brookanna Hutchins led Johnson County with 10 points.
Brown, Cox and Daniels all scored six for the Lady Buffaloes.
WG 9 14 13 10 — 46
JC 7 7 12 8 — 34
WG (46): Taylor Lawson 14, Tayli Rader 12, Morgan Brown 6, Abbey Cox 6, Megan Daniels 6, Hailey Ripley 2.
JC (34): Brookanna Hutchins 10, Savanna Dowell 6, Peyton Gentry 6, Desirae Robinson 5, Sierra Green 3, Aubree Glenn 2, Marissa Summerow 2.
3-pointers: Abbey Cox 2, Megan Daniels 2, Sierra Green.
UP NEXT
West Greene hosts Chuckey-Doak on Friday.