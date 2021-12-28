Shorthanded or not, West Greene can ill afford slow starts.
The Lady Buffaloes won the third quarter and played evenly on the scoreboard in the second half. But Daniel Boone owned the first two quarters and coasted to a 59-32 win in the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic on Tuesday morning.
Daniel Boone, which snapped a five-game skid to improve to 6-8, scored the first 10 points of the game and didn’t allow a field goal until 11:13 into the game. And the Lady Trailblazers answered with Josie Jenkins third 3-pointer of the second quarter to build a 40-9 lead.
Boone shot 56% (18-of-32) inside the 3-point line and 44% (24-of-54) total, compared to West Greene’s 23% (9-of-39) shooting performance. The Lady Buffaloes (6-7) shot 6-of-23 from inside the arc.
“I’m not sure what’s going on with us the first two quarters, but we weren’t ready to play today for some reason,” West Greene coach Betsy Shaw said. “It’s frustrating because we could have played better with them if we’d had a good first half. We have to make some shots when we get the opportunity to shoot and get some rebounds.”
The Lady Buffs shot better from the free-throw line, hitting seven of their first eight and finishing 11-of-17.
Tayli Rader drove to the basket for West Greene’s first field goal, cutting the deficit to 37-9. She and Mara Reagan each hit a layup to make the halftime score 43-16.
Morgan Brown, Maddie Bryant and Abbey Cox each hit a 3-pointer in the second half. Rader, who led West Greene with eight points, got the Lady Buffs within 49-30 with 5:07 remaining. But the Lady Blazers ended the game with a 10-2 run.
Daniel Boone outrebounded the Lady Buffaloes 34-22, including 13-3 on the offensive glass.
Maci Master and Jenkins each scored 10 points to lead the Lady Blazers, and Cassidy Richmond hit two early 3-pointers.
UP NEXT
The Lady Buffs play at 9 a.m. Thursday against the loser of Chuckey-Doak and Jefferson County.
WG 5 11 9 7 — 32
DB 25 18 6 10 — 59
WG (32): Tayli Rader 8, Taylor Lawson 6, Morgan Brown 5, Maddie Bryant 5, Abbey Cox 3, Mara Reagan 2, Hailey Ripley 2, Megan Daniels 1.
DB (59): Josie Jenkins 10, Maci Master 10, Cassidy Richmond 8, Camryn Sarvis 8, Lillie Walters 8, Kyleigh Bacon 7, Kenzie Bacon 6, Addison Dietz 1, Ashlyn Newton 1.
3-pointers: Josie Jenkins 3, Cassidy Richmond 2, Kyleigh Bacon, Morgan Brown, Maddie Bryant, Abbey Cox.