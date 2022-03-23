MOSHEIM — Kelly Beets likes what she sees from her batting order.
The only downside so far has been how long it’s taken them to get going. West Greene fell behind early for the second time in as many nights Tuesday. And the Lady Buffaloes’ late rally came up short in a 15-6 loss to Johnson County at Reece Baughard Field.
Megan Daniels recorded a hit in her last three at-bats, going 3-for-4 to lead the Lady Buffs (0-2, 0-1 District 1-2A). And she proved her worth at the top of West Greene’s lineup, knocking a two-out single in the bottom of the third. She made it home on Morgan Brown’s base hit to right.
Hope Sexton and Hannah Deyton both singled home a run before the inning ended, but the Lady Buffs still trailed 11-3 at that point.
”When she steps up and does her job, she comes through for us big time,” Beets said. “We’ve got to piece it together a little bit quicker and make it work early on in the game instead of waiting until late. That’s what happened to us (Monday against Cosby) too.”
West Greene got two more runs back in the bottom of the fifth, starting when Hailey Ripley and Daniels hammered back-to-back doubles. Sexton then hit her own RBI double two batters later for an 11-5 deficit. But that was as close as it would get.
Daniels hit an infield single in the seventh before scoring on Deyton’s base hit.
“I have confidence in these girls,” Beets said. “They’re going to come together as a team. Once our bats get going, I think we’ll be just fine. We’ve got hitters; it’s just piecing it all together.”
Sexton and Deyton each recorded two hits.
Two-hole hitter Autumn Shepherd quickly gave Johnson County the lead, crushing a two-run home run to left in the first inning. Sydni Potter and Amy Gunter added RBI singles to make it 4-0 after one.
The Lady Longhorns built an 11-0 lead in the top of the third. West Greene hit three batters with the bases loaded, before Gunter singled home two more. A fielding error in the fifth inning allowed two runners to score for a 14-5 lead.
Sexton got the start and took the loss for the Lady Buffaloes.
UP NEXT
West Greene travels to North Greene for a 5 p.m. first pitch Thursday.