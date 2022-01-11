ROGERSVILLE — Cheerful might be an understatement for West Greene coach Betsy Shaw. After Monday night, she seemed as ecstatic as she’s been all season.
And why not? West Greene’s first junior varsity win of the season lifted her spirits quickly. The Lady Buffaloes’ varsity win simply added to it, as West Greene fought past Class 3A Cherokee 36-34.
West Greene (8-8) didn’t allow much of anything after giving up a four-point possession midway through the fourth quarter. Megan Daniels put the Lady Buffaloes ahead for good, 33-32, on a fast-break layup with 4:25 to play. After two Tayli Rader free throws, Daniels stole the ball and hit one of her own for a 36-33 lead.
Daniels, who hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter, led the Lady Buffs with 15 points. But her disruptiveness in West Greene’s 2-3 zone might have been even more critical.
“Megan did a really good job on defense tonight,” Shaw said. “Someone we don’t talk about a lot is Breanna Ellis. She did a great job on the top of that 2-3. Players like that make a difference.”
Taylor Lawson and Tayli Rader both scored 10 points for West Greene. Lawson’s putback and Rader’s layup helped put the Lady Buffaloes up 17-13 after the opening quarter.
West Greene trailed most of the third quarter but pulled within 28-27 going to the fourth, as Lawson fed Rader for a layup.
Lawson and Daniels both scored for a 31-28 lead. But after Kailey Gilliam put back a miss through contact, Emma Hauck rebounded the free throw to briefly put the Lady Chiefs (9-10) ahead 32-31.
Macy McDavid, Cherokee’s standout who missed time due to injury earlier this season, and Carter Ringley scored seven points each.
The Lady Buffs held McDavid scoreless in the second half.
“That was a good, good win against a 3A team,” Shaw said. “We just wanted to played defense tonight, because that’s where we’re going to win.”
Cherokee got a late offensive rebound before losing the ball out of bounds, but West Greene missed its ensuing one-and-one, giving Cherokee one more shot. The Lady Chiefs missed a long 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
WG 17 4 6 9 — 36
C 13 8 7 6 — 34
WG (36): Megan Daniels 15, Taylor Lawson 10, Tayli Rader 10, Morgan Brown 1.
C (34): Macy McDavid 7, Carter Ringley 7, Kailey Gilliam 6, Anna Hauck 5, Emma Hauck 5, Ariel Ferrell 2, Olivia Sanders 2.
3-pointers: Megan Daniels 2, Macy McDavid, Carter Ringley.
BOYS WEST GREENE 69 CHEROKEE 56
Leyton Frye couldn’t miss during pregame warmups. Right away, he notified West Greene coach Allen Tolliver.
“That’s what a coach wants to hear,” Tolliver said.
Frye couldn’t miss in the first quarter either, and he sparked the Buffaloes to their fifth straight win.
Frye scored 13 of his 17 points in the opening frame, including three 3-pointers, and the Buffaloes (6-6) never trailed. Frye’s third triple made it 21-14 after one quarter, and the lead reached 27-14 after Kaeden Williams capped a 9-0 run.
Joshi Haase then got his turn, hitting four baskets in the second quarter and three more in the third before finishing with 17 points. With the first half ticking down, Haase alertly stole the ball from an inattentive Cherokee player, hitting a layup for his sixth straight point and a 39-20 lead at intermission.
“That’s just the hustle and energy I’m talking about,” Tolliver said. ”They’ve come tremendously far I think. Really starting to gel together, buying in to what we’re putting in more and more.”
Ethan Turner also hit double figures with 13 points, 11 in the second half after some early foul trouble. West Greene’s lead reached 28 points in the third quarter, and Turner’s putback made it 56-35 after three.
The closest Cherokee (0-17) could get was 67-56 in the final minute. Aaron Waddell hit a jump shot at the buzzer for the final count.
Austin Wampler hit from deep in the first quarter, finishing with seven points. Drake McIntyre had six, Williams had five and Keith Valentine had two.
Colten McLain and Colin Ryan both scored 18 points to lead the Chiefs, the latter hitting two 3-pointers.
WG 21 18 17 13 — 69
C 14 6 15 21 — 56
WG (69): Leyton Frye 17, Joshi Haase 17, Ethan Turner 13, Austin Wampler 7, Drake McIntyre 6, Kaeden Williams 5, Keith Valentine 2, Aaron Waddell 2.
C (56): Colten McLain 18, Colin Ryan 18, Conner Mowell 7, Joe Henley 5, Bryce Elliott 4, Manning Brooks 2, Jaxon Markham 2.
3-pointers: Leyton Frye 3, Colin Ryan 2, Bryce Elliott, Austin Wampler.
UP NEXT
West Greene travels to Washburn on Tuesday.