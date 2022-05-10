MOSHEIM — Happy Valley pushed across a run in the top of the seventh and final inning, then stranded a West Greene runner at third base with the potential tying score to escape Reece Baughard Field with a 10-9 victory over the Lady Buffs in the District 1-2A softball tournament Monday.
The victory ended the year for the Lady Buffs, while the Lady Warriors will travel to South Greene at 5 p.m. Tuesday for a semifinal match against the Lady Rebels in the single elimination tournament.
West Greene trailed 9-4 going into the home half of the fourth inning before staging a rally to eventually tie the game 9-9 in the fifth, setting the stage for an exciting finish.
Happy Valley began the seventh inning with a base hit to right field by Ella Marvel, and Natalie Cline bunted her down to second. The Buffs got the second out with no damage, but Laura Rice reached on an infield hit putting runners at second and third. Leah Grindstaff then came through with what would be the winning RBI when she laced a hit to right field.
The Buffs registered the third out when Rice tried to score from second on the Grindstaff hit, but was gunned out on a perfect relay from center fielder Megan Daniels to shortstop Hope Sexton to catcher Kaylie Douthat.
Down 10-9 in the final inning, West Greene’s Megan Daniels started the frame with a perfect bunt good for a hit. It was her third bunt of the game for a base hit. Morgan Brown then executed the sacrifice bunt, and Daniels never stopped at second on the Brown bunt, which was fielded by the pitcher who tossed to first.
Standing at third with only one out, Daniels couldn’t come across with the tying run as Warrior pitcher Ella Marvel coaxed an infield popup and a ground out from short to first to end the contest.
The Warriors got the upper hand in the game in the first inning when they plated three runs on two hits, two walks and two Buff errors. The Buffs came right back in the home half of the first with two runs without the benefit of a hit, converting on two hit batsmen, two walks and a Warrior error.
Happy Valley plated two more in the second on four hits, including RBI singles by Grindstaff and Reagan Street. The damage could have been worse but the Buffs turned a double play on a liner to second base and a quick relay to first to nab a runner who was off the bag.
West Greene closed to 5-4 with two tallies of their own in the bottom of the second. Haley Arnold was hit by a pitch and went all the way to third on a bunt single by Daniels. Groundouts by Brown and Hannah Deyton resulted in RBIs to get those runners home.
After scoring one time in the third, the Warriors gained some breathing room in the top of the fourth by tacking on three more runs to up their lead to 9-4.
West Greene got things going in the bottom of the frame. With one out, Daniels, Brown, Deyton and Douthat all reached with base knocks. Two walks and a two-run single by Cloran allowed the home team to get four runs on the board and cut the gap to 9-8.
The Buffs then made it a new ball game with a 9-9 tie in the fifth. With one out Daniels walked, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored when Brown’s infield grounder was booted.
That seemed to give West Greene new life and they retired the Warriors with no damage in the sixth. But they couldn’t prevent the clutch hit by Grindstaff in the seventh that got the winning run home.
For the night Laura Rice had four hits to lead the winners while Reagan Street collected three singles. Ella Marvel scored three times.
West Greene was led by Daniels with three hits and she scored three times. Breanna Cloran had two hits and knocked in two runs. Hannah Deyton also had two RBIs.
HAPPY VALLEY 321 300 1 — 10 11 4
WEST GREENE 220 410 0 — 9 8 6
WP: Marvel. LP: Brown.