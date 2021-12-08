AFTON — West Greene coach Betsy Shaw claims she always knew the Lady Buffaloes would be a winning basketball program.
Even when Shaw was an assistant coach on West Greene’s bench and the Lady Buffs won just one game in 2017-18.
Even when Shaw took over as head coach and the Lady Buffs won just six games in each of the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.
Even when the Lady Buffs won just one game again last year.
“We do the right things on and off the court,” said Shaw, whose Lady Buffs improved to 6-2 with a 67-48 win in their District 1-2A opener at Chuckey-Doak on Tuesday. “I knew eventually that would translate to wins. I just didn’t know when.”
Shaw’s faith in what she and the Lady Buffs have been doing the past few years never waned, even when a couple players walked off the team last season.
“The girls who are here, we have 17 on the team, it’s their character that’s the reason we are winning,” Shaw said. “They stuck around. Do you know how hard it was to stick around on that team last year? Whew. So I commend them and the kind of people they are to stick through that and now have an opportunity to be on a winning team.”
West Greene’s 6-2 start is its best since 2006, making seniors Megan Daniels and Tayli Rader as excited as anyone about the current state of Lady Buffs hoops.
“This is great. I’m proud of my team,” Daniels said. “From our freshman year until now, we’ve improved a whole lot.
“I don’t think we were a family (last year) like we are now. Winning helps. It makes us look good and want to get even better.”
Said Rader, “This is really fun. It’s good to connect as a team. We’re a family. Last year when we had two people quit, I think that made us stronger. Our chemistry is there.”
Rader scored a game-high 19 points on Tuesday, while Daniels scored 16 and junior Madi Brown chipped in 10.
Perhaps the most important points, though, came off the bench from Abbey Cox.
After Chuckey-Doak twice cut West Greene’s 37-24 halftime lead to seven in the third quarter, Cox nailed a 3-pointer from the right wing to give the Lady Buffs a 46-36 cushion at the end of the period.
And with West Greene leading 46-38 early in the fourth, Cox knocked down another 3 from the same spot to push the Lady Buffs back ahead by double digits for good, 49-38.
Cox finished with six points as did Breanna Cloran.
Cloran sank a short jumper for the game’s final points and West Greene’s largest lead, 67-48.
Eight Lady Buffs scored.
“Everybody who played contributed. That’s great for us as a team.” Shaw said. “I expect our starting five to score, but if we can have bench players contribute, that’s really going to help us later in the year.
“If one person doesn’t have a great offensive night, we have some other people who can step up.”
West Greene will host North Greene on Tuesday.
“This group has had a lot of playing time now, and they have a lot of confidence this year,” Shaw said. “Once you win, it’s easier to win again. It’s good to be off to this kind of start.”
Chuckey-Doak (0-5) got 13 points from Taliah Johnson and 10 from Faith Yokley.
BOYS CHUCKEY-DOAK 85 WEST GREENE 62
With Chuckey-Doak trailing 22-20 in the second quarter, junior guard Cadin Tullock scored 14 points in an 18-2 run as the Black Knights built a 38-24 halftime lead and led by double digits the rest of the way.
Tullock, who had just two points before his second-quarter spurt, finished with a game-high 24 for Chuckey-Doak, which snaps a three-game losing skid and improves to 2-3 with the win in its District 1-2A opener.
“Cadin finally started making some shots tonight like he’s capable of doing,” said Chuckey-Doak coach Sam Broyles. “I was really proud of him.”
Chuckey-Doak big man Christian Derry finished with 19 points while being a force on the boards and on the defensive end.
Hayden Anderson added 16 points for Chuckey-Doak and Isaiah Treadway finished with 14.
“(Derry) uses the backboard well. He can put the ball in the hole,” Broyles said. “He’s just a sophomore. He’s still learning.”
Josh Haase led West Greene (1-4) with 18 points, while Leyton Frye finished with 16.