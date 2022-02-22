GRAY — For the first time in nearly two decades, West Greene will finish with at least a .500 overall record.
A determined county rival stood in the way, but the Lady Buffaloes once again displayed their ability to finish close games. West Greene scored 10 of the final 12 points, taking a 48-40 win over Chuckey-Doak to take third place in the District 1-2A tournament at Daniel Boone High School.
With a 15-14 overall mark, West Greene has already secured its first non-losing season since 2004-05 — two years after the Lady Buffs went 17-14 in 2002-03 for their last winning record to date. West Greene also improved to 8-1 this season in games decided by eight or fewer points.
Two seniors helped get West Greene there, led by Tayli Rader’s double-double. Rader scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, with Megan Daniels adding nine points.
“We did a great job getting Tayli the ball in that middle,” Lady Buffaloes coach Betsy Shaw said. “Our shot selection against Happy Valley (in the semifinals) was not where it needed to be. We wanted to shoot 3s all night … we did a good job of being smart with selecting shots and getting the ball to the inside.”
The Lady Buffs trailed for just 10 seconds in the fourth quarter, until Rader’s layup tied the game 36-36 with 5:01 to play. Abbey Cox, previously scoreless, knocked down a straightaway 3-pointer to break a 38-38 tie with 3:31 remaining.
Cox’s triple began West Greene’s 10-2 run to close the game, as West Greene scored the final seven points starting with Rader’s final field goal.
“(Cox) has done that several games, come up at the end for us when we needed some points,” Shaw said.
Daniels converted 7-of-8 free throws in the fourth quarter for West Greene.
Faith Yokley and Hayleigh Hensley led the Lady Black Knights (6-22) with 11 and 10 points respectively.
Chuckey-Doak took an early 9-2 lead, as Yokley hit two jumpers and Breanna Roberts hit from 3-point range. Hensley’s layup tied the score to start the fourth quarter, and Yokley banked in a jumper to give the Lady Black Knights a 38-36 lead with 5:11 to play.
Hensley and Yokley scored all 12 of Chuckey-Doak’s fourth-quarter points, combing for three field goals and a 6-of-6 effort from the foul line.
“Our boxing out had to improve,” Shaw said. “(Chuckey-Doak) got six second-chance shots in the first half. That’s not good enough. There’s no reason teams should get that, so just improving on that at the end. I thought our girls had the desire to win.”
UP NEXT
Both teams travel for the Region 1-2A quarterfinal round Friday night at 7 p.m.
Chuckey-Doak visits District 2-2A champion Gatlinburg-Pittman, and West Greene travels to runner-up Alcoa.
WG 11 13 6 18 — 48
C-D 11 8 9 12 — 40
WG (48): Tayli Rader 15, Megan Daniels 9, Taylor Lawson 7, Maddie Bryant 6, Morgan Brown 5, Abbey Cox 3, Breanna Ellis 2, Hailey Ripley 1.
C-D (40): Faith Yokley 11, Hayleigh Hensley 10, Tavyn Southerland 5, Breanna Roberts 4, Saniah Atchison 3, Kennedy Brown 2, Taliah Johnson 2, Addison Ripley 2, Courtnee Jones 1.
3-pointers: Maddie Bryant, Abbey Cox, Breanna Roberts.