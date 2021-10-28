CHATTANOOGA — For the second time in 2021, a Greeneville soccer season has ended in the state semifinals.
Once again, Page stood in the way. By the same score as the boys’ state tournament, no less.
The Lady Devils’ bid for three consecutive Class 2A state championships came up short, as Page escaped 1-0 in Thursday’s TSSAA state semifinal round at Chattanooga Christian School.
The Lady Patriots (19-3-1) took four shots in the first 23 minutes to start the second half, one of which Mikayla Weems saved.
But Page finally capitalized in the 65th minute. Abigail Thornton freed herself inside the box just long enough to get a good look, and she struck the ball low and away into the left corner for the winning score.
“I think they just came out a little faster and outstepped us to the ball (in the second half),” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said. “The effort was there. These girls played their rears off, couldn’t be more proud of them. We just didn’t combine today like we have in the past, and a lot of that was due to what Page was doing.”
Aware of Thornton’s capability in the midfield, Graham countered by matching up Annemarie Konieczny.
“I thought Annemarie did a great job with her, and Kate Adkins did a good job covering,” he said.
Konieczny also took three of Greeneville’s four shots on goal and six total shots.
And she nearly found the equalizer with 1:02 showing on the clock. Delana DeBusk had crossed the ball toward the top of the 18, and Konieczny’s shot nearly found its target, bouncing off the crossbar.
Anna Shaw took Greeneville’s first shot on goal in the eighth minute, but Gabrielle Rainey made the first of her four saves. Shaw finished with three total shots, while DeBusk took two and Tanna Bookhamer had one.
Weems also grabbed four saves, two in each half including her last one in the 79th minute.
The loss marked the final high school match for defenders Anna Johnson, Brylee Tweed, Olivia Norris and Weems as well as forwards Adkins and DeBusk and midfielder Skylar Mitchel. DeBusk and Norris both earned All-State honors last season.
“What this team has done and what these seniors have done, gosh, that’s a tough legacy to follow,” Graham said. “The part that hurts is we all still believe we’re the best team here.”
The Lady Devils, who entered having outscored opponents 55-2 in the postseason, finished with a 15-9 overall record.
Page will face Murfreesboro Central Magnet for the Class 2A state championship Saturday.