Runners from 21 high schools gathered at the South Holston Dam on Saturday to compete in the annual Run for the Hills Cross Country Meet.
The Greeneville girls finished fourth in the team competition.
Chloe Williford was the first Lady Devil to cross the finish line in 21st place at a time of 23:37.7 over the 5K course.
Cate Oakes was next with a 23:51.5 for 23rd place. Darla Kammerdeiner followed in 24th place at 24:07. Emma Waddell (36th place, 25:58.5) and Sydney Doane (48th place, 27:13.2) rounded out the Lady Devils’ Top 5.
Completing the effort for the GHS girls were Annika Vines (61st place, 28:26.5) and Grace Lampe (64th place, 28:44.5). Lilly McDonald finished seventh in the girls JV race.
Morgan Leach led Greeneville’s boys to a seventh-place team finish. Leach placed 22nd in a time of 19:11.3. Russel Hickey was the second Greene Devil to cross the line. Hickey finished 28th with a time of 19:59.0.
Simon Holt was 40th at 20:37.6, Joshua Hyde was 58th at 21:34.5 and Luke Harrell was 69th at 21:57.6. Nash Barnes (95th place, 23:32.3) and Nathan Shetley (101st place, 23:56.4) completed the scoring.
Greeneville will run in the Terry Hull Crawford Cross Country Classic on Thursday at Holston Home.