ROGERSVILLE — The Greeneville Lady Greene Devils won the District 2-2A regular season volleyball championship and are one step closer to the tournament title as they swept Grainger 25-14, 25-20, 25-15 Tuesday night at Cherokee High School to advance to Thursday’s finals.
The Lady Greene Devils will face the winner of the Grainger-Cherokee game at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Greeneville coach Erin Franklin said her team has the right frame of mind going into the district tourney finals.
“We are excited about it. We will have practice (on Wednesday) where we will have some things to work on but the girls are playing well as a team, they are playing together with a lot of energy," she said. "We want to stay focused and finish strong.”
Game one was a close affair as the third-seeded Lady Grizzlies battled tough and stayed within striking distance of the Lady Devils.
Greeneville held a 17-14 advantage but that was when it seemed to get its second wind and reeled off eight points in a row to take the game 25-14.
“I was proud of the girls with how they battled through,” Franklin said. “We were sluggish to begin but when the pressure was on, they just pushed through. It was awesome.”
Grainger controlled game two from the beginning and built a 15-6 lead. The Lady Devils were not deterred and started to chip away at the Lady Grizzly advantage.
Greeneville came all the way back and tied the game on two occasions and took the lead for good when Chloe Marsh had back-to-back service aces.
The Lady Grizz never recovered from the huge momentum shift and the Lady Greene Devils came out on top, 25-20.
“That was really good timing with her coming up,” Franklin said of Marsh’s rotation into the service position. “I think at one time, we were down by like six or seven points but battled back, and having Chloe come up then and get those two aces was huge.”
Greeneville staked claim to an early lead in game three and was rarely tested the rest of the way.
Grainger was able to narrow the game when it scored four straight times twice but the Lady Grizz were not able to get any closer as the Lady Devils won 25-15.
“I was really proud of our middle in that second set that they didn’t get down but kept battling, kept making the fixes,” Franklin said of her team’s in-game corrections.
CHUCKEY-DOAK ELIMINATED
Chuckey-Doak had a rough go of it on Tuesday as they fell to Grainger in the first match of the day and were eliminated when they dropped a four-game set to host Cherokee.
The second-seeded Lady Black Knights couldn’t get past the Lady Grizzlies in the first game and had to turn right around and face the Lady Chiefs.
After Chuckey-Doak won the first game with a 25-23 score, Cherokee came charging back to take the next three games 25-22, 25-19 and 25-19.