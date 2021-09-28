At 21-6, the Greeneville Lady Greene Devils are obviously a good volleyball team.
But if the Lady Devils hope to get back to the state tournament for the second year in a row, they’ll need to find a better offensive flow than they had in an 18-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-21 non-district win over David Crockett on senior night on Monday.
“I told the girls at the end of the match that I’m most proud that they battled through it tonight,” said Greeneville coach Erin Franklin. “It was rough. We had a lot of errors. And even the good things we did were a struggle at times. But the girls kept it together, pushed through and finished strong.”
While the Lady Devils struggled with serve receive much of the match, it was particularly apparent in the first two sets.
“Our serve receive was rough in the beginning. It got better as the match went on. It’s still not where we want it to be and that makes it tough to run our offense,” Franklin said. “(Crockett) was serving tough and serving at particular people at times. Teams know we have big hitters, but if we can’t get the ball to our setter, then we can’t run our offense.”
Greeneville somewhat found its groove in the third set.
The Lady Devils used an 8-0 run to build a 20-8 lead in the third set. Lauren Bailey, the hardest hitter on the court, hammered a kill to open the spurt. Eden Aiken had an ace, Chloe Marsh had a kill, Bella Devoti had two kills and Bailey added another kill and a block in the run.
Aided by eight errors, Crockett rallied back within 24-19 before Greeneville’s Natalie Ford put the set away with a kill.
Greeneville trailed 18-14 in the fourth set before closing with an 11-3 run for the 25-21 win.
Back-to-back kills from Ford sparked the run. Marsh had an ace and two kills in the spurt, Bailey had two kills, and Jenny Hardin had a kill.
Aiken, Bailey, Alesha Pace and Ford accounted for five blocks in the final set.
“Our defense definitely picked up as the match went on,” Franklin said. “We started blocking a lot more balls, digging a lot more balls. That creates more offensive opportunities when we get the ball back up and in play.”
Bailey finished the match with 14 kills and six blocks, while Marsh had eight kills, six blocks, 20 digs and served five aces.
Ford put down six kills, Pace made four blocks, Aiken had 28 assists and 10 digs, Kennedy Click had 13 digs, and Hannah Gray had four aces.
SENIOR NIGHT
Prior to the match, the Lady Devils honored seniors Click, Alexandra Duckworth, Ford and Hardin.
Click, a libero, has played volleyball 10 years. He favorite memory is going to the state tournament last year and her team winning an escape room competition. She plans to major in biology and study pre-med in college.
Duckworth, a defensive specialist, has played volleyball eight years. Her favorite memory is beating Class A power South Greene on its home court. She plans to major in biology and minor in genetics in college.
Hardin, an outside hitter, has played volleyball nine years. Her favorite memory is the week the Lady Devils spent at the state tournament last year. She plans to attend Walters State for two years and then pursue a career in the medical field.
Ford, an outside hitter, has played volleyball eight years. Her favorite memory is playing in the state tournament. She plans to study pediatric occupational therapy in college.
“These seniors are a very intelligent group of girls. You can tell that just by their future plans,” Franklin said. “They’re good students, really hard workers. They’re going to go on and do great things. We’ve certainly enjoyed having them because they’re also a great group of girls with good character, good teammates. Just good kids all around.”