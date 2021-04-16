GRAY — Laicy Darnell went 3-for-3 with a home run, and Ashlyn Rachon homered and drove in four runs in Greeneville’s 9-2 softball win at Daniel Boone on Thursday.
Ella Moore had three hits, including a double, and an RBI for Greeneville. Ansley Collins had two hits, including a double, and two RBI; and Kaley Bradley had two hits, including a double.
Bradley went the distance in the circle. She gave up five hits, walked two and struck out four. Boone’s two runs were earned.
Greeneville hosts Lakeway Christian on Friday.
BASEBALL Providence 10 Chuckey-Doak 7
AFTON — Nathan Eisfelder and Daniel Lawson each homered in a six-run fourth inning that pushed Providence Academy to a 10-4 lead.
Chuckey-Doak’s Hunter Ball pitched four solid innings of relief. He gave up two hits, a run, walked one and struck out two.
Ball also had two hits and two RBI for Chuckey-Doak, now 7-10. Cadin Tullock had two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Jaylen Willett had two hits; Wade Fletcher, Matthew Palazzo and Datyn Bowman each had a hit and an RBI; and Connor Lamons and Cole Lamons each had a hit.
Chuckey-Doak will host Volunteer on Friday.
TENNIS Devils Sweep
Greeneville’s boys and girls remained unbeaten in district play with 9-0 wins over Seymour.
In girls singles, Katie Leonard won 8-1, Zoey Hayes won 8-0, Palmer Ballard won 8-3, Ansley Inscore won 8-2, Lauren Thomas won 8-3 and Jules Aiken won 8-6.
In girls doubles, Leonard and Ballard won 8-2, Inscore and Aiken won 8-0, and Hayes and Thomas won 8-3.
In boys singles, Brayden Kennedy won 8-1, Jackson Weems won 8-1, Masen Flaglor won 8-2, Tanner Smith won 8-1, Noah Helton won 8-0 and Grayson Hite won 8-0.
In boys doubles, Kennedy and Weems won 8-2, Flaglor and Hite won 8-2, and Smith and Helton won 8-0.
MIDDLE SCHOOL Chuckey-Doak 7 Church Hill 3
AFTON — The Chuckey-Doak Black Knights got the scoring going in the 10th minute when Brayden Collins found Jesus Rojas with a through ball. Rojas made a defender miss and then buried a shot into the back of the net.
The second goal came minutes later off a through ball from Miguel Benitez to Rojas, who finished by powering a shot in the corner.
In the 18th minute, Rojas made the score 3-0 by receiving a cross from Alex Dimas and completing his hat trick.
After Church Hill pulled within 3-2 early in the second half, the Knights responded with a corner kick from Collins, who found Dimas on the back post.
Collins got his second assist in the 40th minute, whipping a cross into the top of the penalty area to Jonathan Brenes, who blasted a shot past the keeper to make the score 5-2.
Less than a minute later, Brenes found Ryland Grindstaff with a through ball that Grindstaff buried low and away.
The Knights scored their final goal when Brenes found Collins for a goal.
The Knights, now 2-1, will play at Grandview Elementary on Tuesday.