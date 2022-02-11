Greeneville’s shot selection, and its resulting field goal percentage, seemed to skyrocket from the previous meeting.
On senior night, the eighth-ranked Lady Devils scored the first 13 points and never looked back, cruising past Morristown East 72-44 at Hal Henard Gymnasium on Friday.
Delana DeBusk, one of Greeneville’s two seniors, played a major part in the Lady Devils’ first-quarter outburst. She scored all 10 of her points in the opening frame, and at one point scored four straight field goals for GHS (22-7). Tambryn Ellenburg then made it 21-1 before the visitors hit their first field goal to begin the second quarter.
“She was busy,” GHS coach Annette Watts said of DeBusk.
Ellenburg also hit double figures in the first half, where she scored 10 of her team-high 13 points.
Grace Hayes, the Lady Devils’ other senior, scored 12 points in the third quarter alone. After hitting from 3-point range twice, she scored two baskets in the paint before her pull-up jumper built a 57-27 lead. Kaylee Crumbley made it 63-27 late in the third quarter, and Ellenburg’s triple built a 66-30 margin early in the fourth.
As Watts put it, the Lady Devils’ success from the field came as a result of looking inside.
“(Tonight was) much different because we shot layups and bankers and nice shots inside,” she said. “We went high-low a lot. We didn’t settle for that jump shot and didn’t settle for that 3. We’ve got to get it to the hoop.”
Chloe Marsh hit four layups in the second quarter, where she scored eight of her 10 points. Anna Shaw’s layup and Lindy Carter’s 3-pointer put the Lady Devils ahead 7-0 less than 90 seconds after the opening tip.
Greeneville played without its top scorer Lauren Bailey once again due to illness. But Watts indicated Bailey will return for the District 2-3A tournament, which begins Feb. 19. Playing without Bailey, however, has allowed others to step up in her absence.
“It’s benefited our players to see, hey, we can step up and do our thing,” Watts said. “It’s helped her, too. She’s seen some things that she knows she can bring back to this team.”
Zoe Shelley hit East’s first basket from 3-point range, and she matched Hailey Hall with three triples. Hall led the Lady ‘Canes (7-17) with 17 points, Ella Wampler had 12 and Shelley had 10.
G 21 20 22 9 — 72
ME 3 17 10 14 — 44
G (72): Tambryn Ellenburg 13, Grace Hayes 12, Delana DeBusk 10, Chloe Marsh 10, Anna Shaw 8, Lindy Carter 7, Abby Adkins 4, Kaylee Crumbley 4, Kyla Jobe 2, Elin Dilchert 2.
ME (44): Hailey Hall 17, Ella Wampler 12, Zoe Shelley 10, Reagan Dalton 2, Lilabeth Jordan 2, Hudson Cloninger 1.
3-pointers: Hailey Hall 3, Zoe Shelley 3, Grace Hayes 2, Lindy Carter, Tambryn Ellenburg.