Greeneville responded quickly after Monday’s loss, scoring three first-half goals to take down Christian Academy of Knoxville 4-1 on Tuesday.
Anna Shaw scored two goals to lead the Lady Devils (5-6), both off assists from Annemarie Konieczny.
Their first connection came in the final seconds of the first half, as Shaw struck Konieczny’s corner kick into the net for a 3-0 halftime lead.
Konieczny sent a through ball to Shaw in the 55th minute, and the latter converted for Greeneville’s final goal.
Konieczny had also joined the scoring act in the 30th minute, scoring on a long unassisted shot outside the box.
Tanna Bookhamer broke a scoreless tie in the 11th minute, scoring after Skylar Mitchel had slid the ball to her across the box.
CAK managed just four shots on goal, and Mikayla Weems saved three of them to collect the win.
The win follows Monday’s 4-3 setback at Powell, which came despite two goals from Delana DeBusk and another from Shaw.
Greeneville twice trailed by two goals, only to equalize the Lady Panthers in the second half, 3-3, before Sifa Morgan’s eventual game-winner.
The Lady Devils host Farragut on Thursday night.
VOLLEYBALL
North Greene 3
Happy Valley 0
ELIZABETHTON — North Greene didn’t have much trouble in its return to district play. The Lady Huskies won 25-9, 25-14, 25-10 Tuesday at Happy Valley.
Gracie Johnson and McKinlee Weems slammed 10 kills apiece while combining for three service aces, with Kylee Jones handing out 22 assists and two kills.
Hailee English served five aces to accompany her six kills, and Kylie Keffer added four kills for North Greene (12-5, 2-1 District 1-A). Madison Sanders had three service aces, and Brylee Baxter had two kills with Anna Weems and Cambell Gaby each serving one ace.
North Greene hosts South Greene on Thursday.
South Greene 3
Hancock County 0
SNEEDVILLE — In a 25-5, 25-3, 25-8 win at Hancock County on Tuesday, South Greene scored more points in the opening set than it allowed the entire match.
Jordyn Roderick had 11 kills and two service aces for South Greene (20-1, 3-0 District 1-A), which served 27 aces in the match. Addison Compton led the way with nine aces, while Addison Williams served seven along with her six kills. Emma Cutshall, Sydney Gentry, Aydan Dyer and Macey Snapp contributed to the Lady Rebels’ service ace total.
Gentry also tallied 25 assists and two blocks, with Snapp and Cutshall combining for five digs while Ava Clark had four kills.
South Greene travels to North Greene on Thursday.
Cherokee 3
West Greene 0
ROGERSVILLE — West Greene fell 25-19, 25-16, 26-24 at Cherokee on Tuesday.
Madi Brown put down six kills and served an ace to lead the Lady Buffaloes (3-7, 1-5 District 2-2A). Morgan Brown tallied eight digs, and Chloe Brown dished out four assists.
West Greene hosts Chuckey-Doak on Thursday.
GOLF
South Greene Teams Win
With four golfers shooting in the 40s, South Greene’s boys collected the win Tuesday at Twin Creeks against Chuckey-Doak, West Greene and Johnson County.
Kolben Gregg shot 40 to lead the Rebels, just ahead of Benji Conner (42) and Daniel Worley (43). Conner’s score included a birdie on Hole 3. Alex Jones rounded out the top four with his 49.
While West Greene didn’t post a team score, Tilynn Willett shot the medalist round with his 39 — as he also made birdie on No. 3. Conner Campbell (51), who birdied Hole 1, and A.J. Majors (65) represented the Buffaloes individually as well.
Dakota Holt’s 45 led Johnson County to a second-place team finish with 197, just ahead of third-place Chuckey-Doak (203). Graham Reece (47), Payton Pavusek (50) and Grayson Holt (55) paced the Longhorns.
Tyler Morrison shot Chuckey-Doak’s team low with his 46. Jordan Pruitt carded a 51 with Ethan Smith and Avery Armstrong both shooting 53.
The South Greene girls posted a team score of 94, with Madison Hensley and Rachel Aiken both shooting 47. Maylei Hildenbrand (48), Lindsey Howlett (50) and Chancelyn Shelton (55) also golfed for the Lady Rebels.
South Greene’s Dustin Crum (51) and Luke Roberts (72), along with Chuckey-Doak’s Samuel Riddle (60) and Kyle Malone (60) shot non-counting scores.