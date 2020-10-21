The Greeneville Lady Greene Devils got two goals each from Lindsey Cook and Anne Marie Konieczny en route to a 9-0 win over the Sevier County Lady Bears in the Region 1-2A soccer semifinals at Tusculum University on Tuesday.
Greeneville, now 13-5, will travel to Seymour for the region championship match on Thursday.
Delana DeBusk knocked home Greeneville’s first score off an assist from Macy Vermillion at the 36:59 mark of the first half.
DeBusk also had an assist in the match, while Vermillion finished with two.
Skylar Mitchell, Tanna Bookhammer, Abby Kate Moore and Molly Hartman each added goals for Greeneville.
Kaitlyn Adkins and Anna Shaw also had an assist each.
Greeneville finished with 16 shots on goal and seven corner kicks.
The Lady Devils limited Sevier County to just two shots on goal.
Olivia Norris was Greeneville’s top defender, while Lauren Thomas, Anna Johnson and Brylee Tweed made up the back line that turned away the attack most of the match.