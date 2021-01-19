Lauren Bailey scored 15 points and Delana DeBusk scored 14 as the Greeneville Lady Devils placed four players in double figures in a 62-51 win at Daniel Boone on Monday.
Grace Hayes and Tambryn Ellenburg each finished with 10 points for Greeneville, now 9-4.
Hayes knocked down a 3-pointer and scored seven points in the first quarter as Greeneville jumped to a 16-9 lead.
Chloe Marsh hit a 3 and scored five points in the second quarter to help Greeneville to a 34-26 lead at halftime. DeBusk and Anna Shaw added four points in the second.
Bailey scored 11 points, Ellenburg scored eight – including two 3-pointers – and DeBusk scored seven in the second half as the Lady Devils stretched their lead to 51-36 after three quarters.
McKenna Dietz led Boone (0-12) with 13 points.
Greeneville hosts Jefferson County on Tuesday.
BOYS North Greene 80 Tri-Cities Christian 61
Chriss Schultz scored 25 points – 19 in the second half – as North Greene shook off a 32-26 halftime deficit against Tri-Cities Christian to improve to 17-3.
Tri-Cities Christian (1-11) got a game-high 30 points from Jamar Livingston.
North Greene led 51-49 after three quarters. Schultz scored 13 points and Carson Whaley knocked down two 3-pointers and scored eight points in the fourth as the Huskies pulled away.
Whaley finished with 17 points, including three 3s, while Cody Freshour added 14 points for North Greene.
North Greene plays at Sullivan North on Tuesday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS South Greene 55 Johnson County 29
Kortnei Bailey scored 18 points and Ryleigh Gregg scored 15 for South Greene, which led 10-9 after one quarter, 26-14 at halftime and 39-19 after three quarters.
Madison Hensley added nine points for South Greene, while Reagan Arrowood finished with six.
South Greene won the JV game 32-10. Bailey scored 12 points for the Lady Rebels, who led 10-0 after one quarter.
Holston 56 South Greene 47
Holston’s Fallon Taylor poured in a game-high 22 points, while Ava Flanary finished with 17.
Holston jumped to a 22-10 lead after one quarter and led 31-15 at halftime. South Greene outscored Holston 23-12 in the third to pull within 43-38.
Gregg scored 17 points for South Greene. Bailey added 14 points and Hensley added 10.
Chuckey-Doak 54 Greeneville 28
Greeneville got nine points from Maria Lyde, six from Abby Adkins, and four each from Matea Gray and Emma Shelton
Chuckey-Doak won the JV game 24-15. Jordan Swatzell scored six points for Greeneville.
Greeneville plays at T.A. Dugger on Tuesday.