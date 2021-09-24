So close, again.
Greeneville threatened another Class 3A state tournament contender Thursday night. But Science Hill made just enough plays to pull out a 2-0 win over the Lady Devils at Burley Stadium.
The Lady Devils (7-8) trailed by one goal for 53 minutes until the visitors added another one late.
Only one mistake separated Greeneville from a scoreless tie for the first 75 minutes. A foul at the top of the box resulted in a free kick during the 22nd minute. Fresh off her hat trick against Dobyns-Bennett, Megan Burleson launched from 18 yards into the net for a 1-0 lead.
“We really didn’t want to give up any restarts, especially in your defensive third,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said. “They’re super dangerous. I thought we had the wall set up well, but we’ll have to go back and look at film and see how that was scored so we can fix it for next time.”
A match that saw four yellow cards, including one against each team’s bench, remained a one-score game until another restart in the 75th minute. Gabby Gracia sent home a corner kick to give Science Hill (13-1-2) the winning margin.
Mikayla Weems finished with five saves for the Lady Devils, who got two good looks early within a minute. Delana DeBusk sent a through ball to Anna Shaw, but Science Hill keeper Cayden Norris came up to stop the attack.
Another Greeneville shot from inside the 18-yard box bounced off the crossbar in the 16th minute.
“We’re so close on these Triple-A games and private school games we’ve played,” Graham said. “We were pleased with our effort, our physicality, even our possession. We personally felt like we had the better half of possession in this game. Just couldn’t combine in the final third to find the back of the net.”
Skylar Mitchel had two shots miss before halftime, and Science Hill cleared another opportunity when Kaitlyn Adkins tried to cross to the 6-yard box.
The Lady Devils missed a free kick in the 55th minute, and Science Hill stopped one more DeBusk attack before saving Kendyl Foshie’s late shot.
Senior All-State defender Olivia Norris exited the game after a collision in the 76th minute, which injured her left ankle. Graham won’t know the extent of the injury until X-rays but indicated her ligaments appeared fine afterward.
UP NEXT
The Lady Devils travel to district rival Elizabethton on Monday.