Two postseason matches, two mercy-rule victories.
Greeneville added to its storied tradition on Thursday night, winning the District 1-2A championship with a 9-0 victory over Elizabethton at Fox Field.
Tanna Bookhamer and Anna Shaw both scored a hat trick to lead the Lady Devils (11-8), who led 5-0 at halftime before scoring their ninth goal in the 52nd minute.
Bookhamer converted a chip shot in the fifth minute for her first goal, finishing a cross by Shaw. Just three minutes later, Bookhamer doubled Greeneville’s lead as she sent Annemarie Konieczny’s through ball into the net.
Fittingly, Bookhamer opened the second-half scoring as well. Two minutes into the final 40, Bookhamer finished her hat trick off another cross from Shaw.
Speaking of Shaw, her first goal put GHS ahead 3-0 in the 10th minute. Skylar Mitchel’s pass across the box allowed Shaw to finish a 1-on-1 chance.
Shaw scored her final two goals in a two-minute stretch early in the second half. After gathering in another through ball and finishing, Shaw got another chance when the deflected ball landed at her feet. Shaw struck the ball home from the top of the box for an 8-0 cushion.
Kendyl Foshie ended the match eight minutes later with her power shot into the net.
Delana DeBusk scored both of her goals in the first half, with Kaitlyn Adkins on the assist each time. The two first connected in the 17th minute on a through ball. And the 4-0 lead lasted until the 38th minute when Adkins set up DeBusk’s second goal, coming 1-on-1 against the goalkeeper.
The only district rival to score against Greeneville this season, Betsy had no such luck this time against the Lady Devils. The Lady Cyclones didn’t manage any shots on goal, helping Mikayla Weems grab her second clean sheet in three days.
WHERE’S JERRY?
Greeneville coach Jerry Graham had to miss Thursday’s district championship match due to illness. Graham said he will also miss Tuesday’s region semifinal but would likely return for the region championship on Thursday.
GHS athletic director Brad Woolsey will serve as acting coach until then.
UP NEXT
The Lady Devils return to Fox Field for the Region 1-2A semifinal round against Union County on Tuesday.