With as many lopsided wins as the two-time defending state champion Greeneville Lady Greene Devils soccer team posts this time of year seemingly every year, you might think the lopsidedness gets old.
Not so says Greeneville senior defender Olivia Norris.
“These type of games are the best,” Norris said with a big smile following Greeneville’s 9-0 victory over Elizabethton in the Region 1-2A championship match on Thursday. “We love competition, but getting to walk out of here early and getting to say you mercy-ruled a team in the region finals … that’s a great feeling.
“It’s way more fun when everybody is scoring and sharing it all around. We love when we get to get our younger girls in and support them.”
Greeneville, which has won three straight region titles, has outscored opponents 39-0 in four postseason matches this month.
The Lady Devils will host Seymour – a 2-1 loser to Gibbs in the Region 2-2A championship – in a sectional at 3 p.m. Saturday with the winner advancing to the state tournament in Chattanooga.
“I really feel like we’re really starting to put things together,” said Norris, who is committed to Maryville College. “We’re moving the ball really well and working together more than we have this whole year. I think we’re really coming together at the right time.
“If we just continue to do what we know how to do – move the ball, move off the ball and communicate – I think we should be able to move right on (to the state tournament).”
Kaitlyn Adkins, Anna Shaw and Anne Marie Konieczny each scored two goals for Greeneville. Abigail Adkins, Kendyl Foshie and Rebecca Hutson each added a goal.
“We feel good about where the girls are. We truly feel like we’re peaking at the right time,” said Greeneville coach Jerry Graham. “The runs that the forwards have started making the past two or three weeks collectively have helped our midfield. We’re just being a whole lot more successful in that final third.
“And then at practice yesterday … I couldn’t be there, but the other coaches were talking about the energy the girls had and how much fun they had playing a good high level of soccer. The girls are starting to carry that out on to the pitch and it’s a nice place to be right now.”
Thursday’s win is the third lopsided over Elizabethton this season for the Lady Devils, who led 7-0 at halftime.
That lead might have been larger had it not been for some stellar play from Elizabethton keeper Morgan Heaton, who had 11 saves in the half.
“Their keeper had some outstanding saves tonight,” Graham said. “She put herself in great position and she had good hands to hold on to the ball. She didn’t allow us any second balls to come back and clean up.
“Hats off to her because I thought she had a pretty outstanding night regardless of the score.”