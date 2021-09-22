AFTON — Winning tight battles has become routine for Greeneville. No wonder it’s finished first in the district standings for seven straight years.
The Lady Devils earned their latest regular season district title Tuesday night, winning 25-29, 25-22, 25-14 at Chuckey-Doak to clinch the No. 1 seed for the District 2-2A tournament.
This time, Greeneville’s toughest test came in the second set. The teams swapped leads nine times in the frame, neither squad leading by more than two points until the very end. Natalie Ford volleyed the ball onto Chuckey-Doak’s side for the decisive kill, giving Greeneville (19-6, 7-0 District 2-2A) a 2-0 lead in the match.
Chloe Marsh and Lauren Bailey led Greeneville in kills with 13 and 10 respectively. But Ford’s kill, one of her five, shifted all the momentum toward the Lady Devils.
“Chloe and Lauren have definitely carried the load, but I really like how Natalie is stepping up,” Greeneville coach Erin Franklin said. “She’s been blocking balls, hitting powerful but also mixing up her shots.”
Greeneville jumped ahead 6-0 in the third set, helped by Bailey’s kill and a service ace from Eden Aiken.
Hayleigh Hensley’s kill and service ace kept Chuckey-Doak (10-12, 5-2) alive at 11-7. Kills from Miley Garrison and Haylee Richardson helped make it 17-12.
But Bailey slammed two kills in Greeneville’s ensuing 4-0 run. Two Chuckey-Doak errors then ended the contest.
“Our strength has always been hitting, that’s no secret,” Franklin said. “But our serve receive is coming along, much more stable. Kennedy (Click) is really stepping up on the back row, and it gives us a chance to run our offense.”
Click and Marsh recorded 10 digs apiece.
Greeneville also started the opening set strong, never trailing after taking a 4-0 lead with two Bella Devoti kills. Bailey Fair had two kills with a service ace to rally the Lady Black Knights, and Richardson’s kill made it a 25-19 game. Marsh ended the opening set two points later with a straightaway kill.
Marsh and Ford both served two aces, with Aiken tallying 33 assists. Alesha Pace and Bailey blocked three shots each. Devoti, Aiken and Pace combined for eight kills.
REGION REACHABLE
Chuckey-Doak can earn the No. 2 seed for the District 2-2A tournament with a win Thursday. The top two teams from the district tournament then advance to the Region 1-2A semifinal round. First-year coach Brandi Verran’s Lady Black Knights will earn their first region tournament berth since 2016 if they reach the district championship match.
“They have a big block, power hitters, scrappy on defense, they’re tough,” Franklin said of C-D.
Richardson led Chuckey-Doak with nine kills and five digs, while Fair had four kills and 11 assists. Jocelyn Paysinger handed out 12 assists, and Brianna Lowe tallied a team-high eight digs. Lowe and Richardson served three aces apiece.
UP NEXT
Both teams play district matches on Thursday. Greeneville hosts Grainger, while Chuckey-Doak travels to Cherokee.