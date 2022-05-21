CORRYTON — Even coach Jenna Restivo struggled to describe a disastrous second inning.
Three costly errors in the frame allowed Gibbs to build a comfortable lead quickly. The Lady Eagles needed just five innings to defeat Greeneville 14-3 in Saturday’s Class 3A Sectional.
Gibbs (38-4) clinched its sixth consecutive state tournament berth and 35th in its storied history.
But only three of the runs Greeneville allowed were earned. Gracie Palmer had hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first for a manageable 2-0 deficit.
Lacey Keck reached on an error to start the bottom of the second, a sign of things to come in the inning as coach Carol Mitchell’s Lady Eagles pushed across 10 runs.
“We beat ourselves,” Restivo said. “We’ve played errorless defense the majority of the year … I don’t know if we just lost our focus, but if we play our game of softball, that’s a completely different game. We just had way too many errors and we weren’t backing our pitcher up.”
The Lady Eagles scored their third and fourth runs on back-to-back Lady Devil miscues. Keck and Taylor Selby each hit a two-run double in the frame, while Abbie Buckner singled in two and Palmer drove in another.
Palmer went 3-for-4 with four RBIs to pace Gibbs, leading off the bottom of the third with her second home run. And Greeneville’s fourth error allowed the Lady Eagles’ final run to score.
NO QUIT IN KALEY
Kaley Bradley batted 2-for-3 in her final game as a Lady Devil. In addition, she pitched the last two innings and struck out two, limiting Gibbs to one unearned run on one hit.
“I was just proud of her taking the senior leadership in that aspect of things and just being a bulldog,” Restivo said. “Lucky for me, I get to coach her all travel ball season this summer, so I’ll get to see her a little bit more before she goes to college.”
Madison Carpenter and Kyla Jobe led off the third inning with two straight singles. Bradley then scored both runners with her line-drive double to left, cutting the deficit to 12-2.
Bradley hit a two-out single in her last at-bat, and Ansley Collins’ final swing resulted in a line-drive RBI single which scored Lauren Million.
ONE WIN SHORT
Greeneville finished 30-11 overall and finished one win shy of its first state tournament appearance since 2015 — when the Lady Devils won the state title.
Seniors Kylee Hickey, Olivia Bowman, Gracie Aiken, Laicy Darnell, Ashlyn Rachon, Ella Moore, Bradley and Collins saw their careers end with the defeat.
“It sucks to lose the way we did, but it was a great season, another great season for these girls,” Restivo said. “It’ll be tough to see these seniors go, but these underclassmen have a lot to look forward to. They know what it takes to get here.”
Million’s leadoff single in the fifth inning rounded out Greeneville’s six hits.
Keck struck out three in the win, not allowing a hit until the third inning.