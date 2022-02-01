MORRISTOWN — Annette Watts admitted she was “tickled to death” with Greeneville’s third quarter.
But it took the Lady Devils a while to find their rhythm, especially on defense Monday night. Still, Class 3A’s sixth-ranked Lady Devils cruised to their fourth straight win, 67-49, over Morristown East at Isenberg-Siler Gymnasium.
Although they never trailed, the Lady Devils (20-5) found themselves in a dogfight early. That is, until they didn’t allow a field goal for a stretch of 9:19.
Greeneville had built a 44-26 lead by then. And even when Morristown East’s Reagan Forester ended the drought, Tambryn Ellenburg buried her second 3-pointer to make it 47-28 at the third-quarter buzzer.
“We’re 20-5. We’ve got to start playing like it, taking care of business defensively,” Watts said. “We’ve got to stop playing like the opposing team.
“We had 13 face cuts. We do it every day in practice, you never give up a face cut. It just seems like we never could get in sync defensively.”
Watts also sensed a lack of focus offensively, as the Lady Devils took 73 shots in the game but hit just 27.
“You’ve got to score,” Watts said. “You can’t miss that many shots if you’re focused.”
Lauren Bailey and Chloe Marsh gave Greeneville some of its brightest first-half moments, scoring 18 combined points in the first two quarters.
Bailey, who hit a 3-pointer 16 seconds after the opening tip, led all scorers with 17 points. She hit two 3-pointers before adding a third in the fourth quarter, where she went 4-of-4 at the foul line.
Marsh added 14 points and scored four of her five first-half field goals in transition, including a putback, as the Lady Devils led 17-11 after one.
The Lady Hurricanes (7-13) pulled within 21-20 on a Zoe Shelley 3-pointer and trailed just 25-23 with a minute until halftime.
Kyle Jobe’s midrange jumper and Anna Shaw’s putback made it 30-23 at the break, the start of a 21-6 Greeneville run.
Bailey, Shaw and Hayes hit layups to begin the third quarter, where Delana DeBusk followed with two of her four baskets.
East couldn’t get any closer than 12 points in the fourth quarter.
Shelley hit four 3s and led the Lady ‘Canes with 15 points. Hudson Cloninger buried two triples and matched Ella Wampler with 14 points.
Greeneville plays a district game at Cherokee on Tuesday.
G 17 13 17 20 — 67
ME 11 12 5 21 — 49
G (67): Lauren Bailey 17, Chloe Marsh 14, Delana DeBusk 8, Tambryn Ellenburg 6, Grace Hayes 5, Anna Shaw 5, Kyla Jobe 4, Dalaina Martin 4, Abby Adkins 2, Lindy Carter 2.
ME (49): Zoe Shelley 15, Hudson Cloninger 14, Ella Wampler 14, Reagan Forester 6.
3-pointers: Zoe Shelley 4, Lauren Bailey 3, Hudson Cloninger 2, Tambryn Ellenburg 2, Grace Hayes.