Greeneville’s last trip to Murfreesboro resulted in a learning experience – one that led them right back nine months later.
The Lady Devils attended a basketball camp at Middle Tennessee State University’s Murphy Center the last week of June 2021. After playing a brutal schedule and taking their lumps, facing nine teams which reached the TSSAA state tournament, Greeneville vowed to return to the “Glass House” this season.
After defeating Seymour 64-44 in Saturday’s Class 3A Sectional, the Lady Devils (27-8) departed Greeneville High School Monday morning for Murfreesboro, their first state tournament trip since 2010 and seventh all-time.
Greeneville will face Jackson South Side (22-2) in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. eastern time on Tuesday.
“I think these kids are ready,” said Greeneville coach Annette Watts, who’s making her first TSSAA state tournament appearance as a coach. “I think we’ve just got to survive that first three or four minutes of nerves and then I think we’ll be fine … my biggest concern is to just refocus and get busy right from the start just like they did Saturday (at Seymour).”
Hard to start much faster than Lauren Bailey and Delana DeBusk did. The two combined for 22 of Greeneville’s 29 first-quarter points in the Sectional win, with DeBusk hitting two 3-pointers. Bailey hit six field goals in the first quarter and finished with 25 points.
Of course, DeBusk is no stranger to the big stage. She helped the Lady Devils soccer team win back-to-back state championships in 2019 and 2020 with a state semifinal finish this year. Sophomore Anna Shaw also contributed to the 2020 state title run while freshman Abby Adkins saw varsity soccer and basketball time this season.
DeBusk and fellow senior Grace Hayes will finish their prep basketball careers on Tennessee’s biggest stage this week.
“They know what it takes to be champions,” Watts said.
Chloe Marsh, a model for consistency in both rebounding and defending the opponent’s best player, has also picked up the scoring as of late. With 14 points Saturday, she was the only Lady Devil other than Bailey to hit double figures.
With such a short turnaround, Watts has spent what little spare time she has had watching film on Jackson South Side.
The Lady Hawks’ 5-foot-10 junior forward Ti’Mia Lawson leads the team in scoring, averaging 13.3 points along with 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Junior shooting guard Albany Collins is scoring 11.2 points a game, while senior post Kaylyn Rogers averages 8.5 and a team-best 7.8 rebounds.
“We know they’re extremely athletic, and they’re going to press the whole time, just be all over you,” Watts said. “We’re going to do what we always do — defend, rebound and run downhill."