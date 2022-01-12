The Greeneville Lady Greene Devils and Greene Devils lived up to their lofty rankings in the first Associated Press polls of the season, cruising past the Cherokee Chiefs on Tuesday night.
With a 70-28 win, the Lady Devils – ranked No. 2 in Class 3A – improved to 15-3 overall and 2-0 in District 2-3A play. The Devils – ranked No. 4 in Class 3A – took the nightcap 69-33 to improve to 12-5, 2-0.
Greeneville will travel to Grainger on Friday for district showdowns.
The Lady Grizzlies, ranked No. 7 in 3A, defeated Claiborne 53-33 on Tuesday to improve to 14-4, 2-0.
The Grizzlies, ranked No. 3 in 3A, defeated Claiborne 78-50 to improve to 16-1, 2-0.
GIRLS GREENEVILLE 70 CHEROKEE 28
Lauren Bailey scored a game-high 22 points and Tambryn Ellenburg scored 19 as the Lady Devils shot 52 percent from the floor (28-of-54) and turned the ball over just nine times.
Cherokee shot just 26 percent from the floor (10-of-38) and turned the ball over 17 times. The Lady Chiefs fall to 9-11, 1-2.
Greeneville knocked down 10 3-pointers – five from Ellenburg, four from Bailey and one from Delana DeBusk.
Bailey made the final seven shots she took in the game and now has 1,293 career points.
Greeneville jumped to a 14-0 lead on a 3-pointer from Ellenburg and a free throw from Delana Martin in the first quarter and never looked back.
Ellenburg dropped in another 3 in the final seconds of the first, pushing Greeneville to a 17-1 lead after one quarter.
Greeneville, which subbed five for five most of the night, had six players score in the second quarter en route to a 35-9 lead at halftime.
DeBusk’s 3-pointer gave the Lady Devils their first 20-point lead, 26-4, midway through the second before Ellenburg drilled another beyond the arc to make it 29-4.
Greeneville turned the ball over just twice in the first two quarters while holding Cherokee to 15 percent shooting (3-of-20).
Bailey scored seven points in the third quarter, Ellenburg had five, Anna Shaw had four and Lindy Carter had two as Greeneville built a 53-22 lead.
Ellenburg knocked down her fifth 3 late in the fourth to give Greeneville its biggest lead, 68-26.
Shaw finished with eight points.
BOYS GREENEVILLE 69 CHEROKEE 33
Greeneville played without second-leading scorer Reid Satterfield due to illness for the second straight game, but it hardly mattered against a Cherokee squad that has lost 20 straight games going back to last season.
Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored a game-high 21 points, surpassing 1,500 for his career and moving into second on Greeneville’s all-time scoring list.
Adjatay Dabbs added 11 points for Greeneville, Jayquan Price had nine and Jackson Tillery had six.
The Greene Devils shot 44 percent (28-of-64) from the floor. That would have been higher had it not been for an 0-for-10 drought to start the fourth quarter with subs in the game.
Cherokee shot just 23 percent (8-of-34) but hit 14 of 16 free throws. The Chiefs turned the ball over 19 times.
Colten McLain scored 13 points for Cherokee (0-18, 0-3).
Gillespie had a 3-pointer and a dunk as Greeneville jumped to a 12-0 lead in the first quarter.
Dabbs knocked down three 3s in the first quarter, including back-to-back beyond the arc to end the period that pushed the Devils to a 23-6 lead.
Greeneville led 38-14 at halftime and 58-27 at the end of three.
Brayden Kennedy and Ty Williams each hit a 3-pointer and finished with five points for Greeneville. Bradley Wells chipped in four points, Terry Grove had four points and three blocks, and Nick Pillar had four points.