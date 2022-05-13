PREP TENNIS • REGION 1-2A CHAMPIONSHIPS Lady Devils, Devils Region Runners-Up May 13, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 28 Greeneville’s Jackson Weems returns the ball in No. 2 boys singles. SUN PHOTO BY J.D. VAUGHN Greeneville’s Brayden Kennedy returns the ball in No. 1 boys singles. SUN PHOTO BY J.D. VAUGHN Greeneville’s Zoey Hayes winds up to return the ball in No. 4 girls singles. SUN PHOTO BY J.D. VAUGHN Greeneville’s Nia Newberry returns the ball in No. 5 girls singles.051322 GHS TENNIS 4 SUN PHOTO BY J.D. VAUGHN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In team competition, Greeneville’s 2022 season came to a close Thursday at the Greeneville-Greene County Tennis Center.With a 4-0 win over the Greeneville girls, Tennessee High won the Region 1-2A championship. Science Hill’s boys did likewise, defeating Greeneville 4-0.On the girls side, Tennessee’s Ellyson Kovacs topped Allie Renner 6-0, 6-0 to win the No. 2 match.The Lady Vikings claimed 6-2, 6-0 victories in the No. 3 and No. 4 singles matches, with No. 3 Lily Rosser defeating Palmer Ballard and No. 4 Lilly Belcher topping Zoey Hayes.At No. 5, Averie Stalnaker defeated Nia Newberry 6-0, 6-2.The No. 1 singles were simply an exhibition, as Tennessee’s Keona Fielitz had been testing at school.No doubles matches were played, since both the Lady Vikings and Hilltoppers clinched the victory in singles competition.In the boys No. 1 singles, Science Hill’s Daniel Haddadin topped Brayden Kennedy 6-2, 6-3.Om Patel took a 6-0, 7-5 decision over Jackson Weems at No. 2. The Hilltoppers’ No. 3 Arshaam Kordamiri defeated Masen Flaglor 6-0, 6-0 with No. 4 Jackson Temple winning over Noah Helton 6-0, 6-2.Greeneville now turns its attention to individual Region 1-2A tournament at Sevierville City Park on Monday. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now 2nd Annual Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival Set May 7 Former Eastman Employee Sentenced For Trade Secret Thefts Storms Topple Trees, Dump Hail On County 2 Children, Driver Injured When Van Rolls On WAJH Changes Coming 'Fairly Soon' To Former Greene Valley Site Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.