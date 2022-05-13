In team competition, Greeneville’s 2022 season came to a close Thursday at the Greeneville-Greene County Tennis Center.

With a 4-0 win over the Greeneville girls, Tennessee High won the Region 1-2A championship. Science Hill’s boys did likewise, defeating Greeneville 4-0.

On the girls side, Tennessee’s Ellyson Kovacs topped Allie Renner 6-0, 6-0 to win the No. 2 match.

The Lady Vikings claimed 6-2, 6-0 victories in the No. 3 and No. 4 singles matches, with No. 3 Lily Rosser defeating Palmer Ballard and No. 4 Lilly Belcher topping Zoey Hayes.

At No. 5, Averie Stalnaker defeated Nia Newberry 6-0, 6-2.

The No. 1 singles were simply an exhibition, as Tennessee’s Keona Fielitz had been testing at school.

No doubles matches were played, since both the Lady Vikings and Hilltoppers clinched the victory in singles competition.

In the boys No. 1 singles, Science Hill’s Daniel Haddadin topped Brayden Kennedy 6-2, 6-3.

Om Patel took a 6-0, 7-5 decision over Jackson Weems at No. 2. The Hilltoppers’ No. 3 Arshaam Kordamiri defeated Masen Flaglor 6-0, 6-0 with No. 4 Jackson Temple winning over Noah Helton 6-0, 6-2.

Greeneville now turns its attention to individual Region 1-2A tournament at Sevierville City Park on Monday.

