It was a No. 1 vs. No. 4 seed, so the No. 1 seed is supposed to win. But the first round of the regional tournament always makes the favored coach nervous.
Coach Annette Watts of Greeneville had really no reason to be nervous Friday night in the Region 1-3A quarterfinal game at Hal Henard Gymnasium. Her District 2 champion Lady Devils disassembled visiting Unicoi County 98-28 to advance to Monday night’s semifinal bout in another elimination game. The winner moves to the regional championship and a sectional (sub-state) berth.
“It is a nervous time,” Watts said after her team had won the elimination contest. “We didn’t even show the girls a film on Unicoi County. We didn’t want them to change their work habits and we wanted them to approach the game ready to play. They did.”
It was the second most points ever scored by a Lady Devil team, surpassed only by a 112-105 overtime win over South Greene last year. They put Unicoi County away quickly, hitting 12-of-18 shots from the field in the first quarter, four of them 3-pointers, and they hit 65 percent from the field in the first half.
The visiting Blue Devils had all manner of trouble getting into a set offense as the Greeneville defense was stifling.
“This time of year, if you don’t bring the defense, you’re not going to win,” Coach Watts said. “That’s what we’re trying to stress – you’ve got to play defense. I think the girls did that early and took control of the game.”
The trapping defense forced Unicoi into seven first quarter turnovers, while on offense the shots were falling from all over the place.
“We took good shots tonight,” the coach said. “We like to play inside-out, pound it down inside first and then kick it back to the open shooters.”
Points were plentiful. Junior Lauren Bailey led the way with 18, hitting four 3-pointers. Reserve Anna Shaw had a career best 17 points and got in as many playing minutes as the starters. Grace Hayes knocked down five 3-pointers for 15 points. Lindy Carter and reserve post Elin Dilchert each added eight points to the show.
It was 14-0 before Unicoi could get on the board, and by the time the quarter ended Greeneville was in total control at 27-8. A 19-2 run to start the second quarter left nobody guessing about the outcome as the Lady Devils went to the locker room up 53-15.
The starters played only three minutes of the third quarter and left leading 63-18. But the reserves never slowed down the scoring pace as they ran the offense well and got into the speed game GHS enjoys and kept piling up points.
It was 82-28 after three quarters, and the clock ran continuously in the final period as Greeneville neared the century mark.
Allie Lingerfelt scored 11 points to pace Unicoi County.
That moves Greeneville to Monday night’s semifinal contest and the opponent will be a familiar one. Cocke County, who beat the Devils once this year, will get another shot at their rivals after losing in the district semis.
Cocke County beat Sullivan East in a 66-64 thriller. In other Region 1 quarterfinal games Friday night, Grainger beat Volunteer 50-22 and Elizabethton advanced with a 50-27 win over Cherokee.
That means Grainger will take on Elizabethton in the 6 p.m. game Monday at Hal Henard, with Greeneville and Cocke County tipping it off at 7:30.
The Region 1 boys quarterfinals are tonight, with Greeneville getting a rematch of last year’s championship game as Sullivan East comes to town for a 7 p.m. game.
Other regional quarterfinals have Claiborne at District 1 champ Unicoi County, Volunteer at Grainger and Cocke County at Elizabethton. The winners Saturday move to Hal Henard Gym in Greeneville for Tuesday’s semifinals.
UNICOI COUNTY (28): Shelton 3, Metcalf 2, Allie Lingerfelt 11, Bennett 6, Bailey 4, Osborne 2.
GREENEVILLE (98): Grace Hayes 15, Lauren Bailey 18, Carter 8, Marsh 6, DeBusk 4, Ellenburg 6, Anna Shaw 17, Crumbley 4, Jobe 6, Dilchert 8, Adkins 6.
3-Point Goals: UC—2 (Shelton, Lingerfelt). GHS—11 (Hayes 5, Bailey 4, Ellenburg 2).
UNICOI COUNTY 8 7 13 0 — 28
GREENEVILLE 27 26 29 16 — 98