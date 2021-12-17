Facing a center who’s signed with Carson-Newman, Greeneville countered with a simple solution — match her up against Chloe Marsh.
The strategy worked to near perfection, not to mention Marsh shot perfect from the floor through the first three quarters. The Lady Devils trailed only once, but it didn’t last long as they rolled past Jefferson County 72-38 on Friday night at Hal Henard Gym.
Marsh scored 20 points and shot 9-of-11 from the court, going 4-of-4 in the third quarter. She hit three layups in a 1:29 stretch to aid Greeneville’s 10-0 run, as the Lady Devils (11-1) built a 46-25 lead.
“I think the second half we really got after it,” Marsh said. “I think I just really finished better. I went up and I was smart about my shots.”
As for her defense against Kali McMahan, Marsh didn’t allow her to score until the second half. By then, the Lady Devils had a comfortable lead.
“Chloe just had a great night,” Greeneville coach Annette Watts said. “She gets you in foul trouble because she’s smaller and she’s quick.”
Brooke Satterfield’s 3-pointer gave the Lady Patriots (6-8) their only lead at 21-20 in the second quarter.
Kyla Jobe buried a 3-pointer with 2:19 until the break to put Greeneville ahead for good. Lauren Bailey hit from deep just before the buzzer to give the Lady Devils a 28-21 halftime lead.
Bailey finished with 15 points and Grace Hayes had 10 for the Lady Devils, who led 14-4 midway through the opening quarter.
Satterfield answered a layup by Bailey with a 3-pointer, beginning a 13-4 Jefferson County run that carried over into the second quarter.
But when Hayes and Delana DeBusk returned to the floor, things went back to normal quickly.
“Those two seniors can finish each other’s sentences,” Watts said. “Even though my kids who come in are very good, it’s a freshman and sophomore for two seniors. Those two kids do so many big things that people who don’t know basketball just can’t see.”
The Lady Devils used two 7-0 runs and an 8-0 spurt mainly on transition layups to build a commanding fourth-quarter lead.
McMahan and Tara Scales led Jefferson County with eight points apiece.
G 17 11 22 22 — 72
JC 16 5 10 7 — 38
G (72): Chloe Marsh 20, Lauren Bailey 15, Grace Hayes 10, Delana DeBusk 8, Lindy Carter 5, Tambryn Ellenburg 5, Kyla Jobe 5, Anna Shaw 2, Abby Adkins 1, Elin Dilchert 1.
JC (38): Kali McMahan 8, Tara Scales 8, Brooke Satterfield 6, Zoie Denton 5, Makenie Alvey 4, Caroline Loveday 4, SaMaura Shannon 3.
3-pointers: Brooke Satterfield 2, Makenzie Alvey, Lauren Bailey, Delana DeBusk, Zoie Denton, Tambryn Ellenburg, Grace Hayes, Kyle Jobe, SaMaura Shannon.
UP NEXT
The Lady Devils host the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic beginning Dec. 27.