The Greeneville Lady Greene Devils had eight players score en route to a 10-0 win over the Union County Patriots in the Region 1-2A soccer tournament semifinals on Tuesday at Fox Field.
Tanna Bookhamer and Anna Shaw each found the net twice for the Lady Devils, who have outscored opponents 30-0 in the postseason.
Anne Marie Konieczny, Kaitlyn Adkins, Molly Hartman, Kiley Scott, Abby Adkins and Abi Kate Moore each added goals for Greeneville.
Shaw, Konieczny and Kaitlyn Adkins also had assists for the Lady Devils, who put 30 shots on goal.
Shaw and Bookhamer accounted for Greeneville's first four goals.
Four minutes into the match, Shaw stuck back a rebound for a 1-0 lead.
In the eighth minute, Bookhamer ran on to a through ball from Shaw and banged it home for a 2-0 lead.
Shaw made it 3-0 in the ninth minute when she struck a cross from Kaitlyn Adkins into the goal.
In the 12th minute, Bookhamer tapped in a pass from Konieczny to make it 4-0.
Greeneville will host Elizabethton in the region tournament championship at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Elizabethton defeated Claiborne 3-1 in the other region semifinal on Tuesday.