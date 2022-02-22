There was a lot of good offense to watch at Hal Henard Gym Monday night in the District 2-3A girls’ championship game.
But this basketball game, Greeneville Coach Annette Watts, surmised, “was all about defense.”
The Greeneville Lady Devils claimed their first district title since 2017, knocking off regular season champion Grainger in solid fashion 72-53, and looked very good in getting that tough task accomplished.
Watts, who has been coaching for almost two decades now, with part of that time spent in the collegiate ranks, turned to a defense she hadn’t used much since her college days, and it worked almost flawlessly.
“You have to deny that high ball screen they use so well,” she said. “You have to work hard to do it, but we did, and I’m very proud. We hadn’t used that defense against them this year, and it seemed to get them out of their comfort zone and they made some bad passes at times which is very uncharacteristic of Grainger.”
While the defense was doing a number on the Lady Grizz, the offense was sparked by some deadeye shooting from tournament MVP Lauren Bailey, who poured in 31 points, including hitting five 3-pointers. As a team the winning Devils collected 10 3-pointers in the game.
“Once we started making shots, it seemed like everybody was making them,” Watts smiled. “Just a good all-around effort by our girls.”
Grainger, winner of 15 straight games since its last loss came on this same floor in the Ladies’ Classic against South Greene on Dec. 30, fell behind early by 11 points, then caught up and enjoyed a brief lead, before Greeneville really got into a stride that left the Grizz on the short end of a 35-24 margin at the half.
Greeneville hit five long ones in the opening quarter, two by Bailey, and enjoyed a 21-12 lead at the first horn. But suddenly the Grizz came out hitting on all cylinders, reeling off 12 straight points in the first four minutes of the second frame to jump into a 24-21 lead. Sydnie Hayes and Maddie Hurst led that spurt.
Talk about a game of spurts, the second quarter was just that. After holding Greeneville scoreless in the first four minutes to take the 24-21 lead, Grainger never tallied in the next four minutes. Lindy Carter hit a long 3 to tie the game, then Grace Hayes drove the lane for a bucket to put GHS back out front and they would never trail again. A timeout by Grainger did nothing to halt the Devil attack, and they went to the locker room up 35-24.
“I think we just turned it up a notch right there,” Watts said of the decisive run in the second quarter. “And we got happy. Everybody started making baskets.”
But this is Grainger the Devils were playing, a program that reaches lofty heights every season, including last year when they finished as state runner-up. Most folks expected another Grizz run to begin the second half, but the GHS defense would not let it happen.
The hustling defense seemed to frustrate the Grizz, who tried to force some passes, and they made six turnovers in the quarter. Greeneville responded with a 14-2 run to go up 49-26. Keeping the gas pedal on the floor, the Devils never let up, and by the time the period closed, the Devils had outscored Grainger 25-13 and moved ahead 60-37.
Grainger never got closer than 17 points in the final quarter.
Greeneville was really good in taking care of the basketball, making only seven floor errors the entire game. Grainger made 14 turnovers, including those six in the third quarter.
In addition to Bailey’s 31 point effort, Lindy Carter scored 12 and Delana DeBusk tallied eight for the Devils, who improve to 24-7.
Grainger (27-5) was led by Sydnie Hayes with 16 and Alia Maloney with 11.
Now it’s on to the Region 1-3A Tournament. First round games are set for Friday night at 7 p.m. with the top two teams from each district playing at home. That means Greeneville will take on Unicoi County Friday, while Grainger will be on their home floor to tangle with Volunteer.
Volunteer beat Unicoi County 70-49 in the District 1 consolation game. The District 1 title went to Elizabethton, who downed Sullivan East 79-41. That means Cocke County, who beat Cherokee 71-44 in the District 2 consolation game at Hal Henard Monday, will play at Sullivan East, while Cherokee will go to Elizabethton.
Winners of the Friday games will return to Hal Henard Gym next week for the semifinals and finals of the Region 1 Tournament. The two finalists in that tourney will play Sectional (Sub-State) games on March 5, with the winner at home and the runner-up going to play at the champ of Region 2.
Attention will turn to the boys tonight at Hal Henard with the championship game of the District 2 event as Greeneville takes on Grainger at 8 p.m. The consolation game between Claiborne and Cocke County will begin at 6:30.
GRAINGER (53): Stratton 6, Alia Maloney 11, Ma.Hurst 7, Sydnie Hayes 16, Mi.Hurst 0, Rutherford 9, Tanner 2, Scott 2.
GREENEVILLE (72): Hayes 5, Lauren Bailey 31, Lindy Carter 12, Marsh 8, Delana DeBusk 11, Ellenburg 3, Martin 2.
3-Point Goals: Gr—7 (Hayes 3, Maloney 2, Stratton, Rutherford). GHS—10 (Bailey 5, Carter 2, Hayes, Ellenburg, DeBusk).
GRAINGER 12 12 13 16 — 53
GREENEVILLE 21 14 25 12 — 72
ALL-TOURNAMENT
Named to the District 2-3A All-Tournament Team: Lauren Bailey (MVP), Grace Hayes, Delana DeBusk and Lindy Carter of Greeneville; Sydnie Hayes, Audrey Stratton and Maddie Hurst of Grainger; Sydney Clevenger and Gracie Gregg of Cocke County; and Macy McDavid of Cherokee.